Jill Macauley: Ulster Unionist councillor appointed party chairwoman

Ulster Unionist Party councillor Jill Macauley has been appointed the new chairwoman of the party, replacing the outgoing Danny Kennedy.

The business owner and mother of four was first elected to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough council in 2019 but was unsuccessful in her bid to be elected for the party in the Assembly election South Down seat earlier this month.

Speaking following a UUP executive meeting held in Tamnamore on Saturday, Ms Macauley described it as a “huge honour and privilege to be appointed”.

She paid tribute to Mr Kennedy and added that her goal in the role would be to attract new party members, putting a particular emphasis on females.

“We are not where we want to be, but with a bit more focus and work we can get there,” she said.

“I look forward to working with the Party Leader, fellow Party Officers and Party members as we gear up for next year’s council elections or perhaps an Assembly election before that

“I recognise that there will be challenges ahead, but that is not anything that I or my colleagues are afraid of, nor will we shy away from. We need to focus on the future to build a better Northern Ireland and strengthen our place within the United Kingdom with the confident and positive unionism of the Ulster Unionist Party.”

Ms Macauley was eliminated at the fourth stage of the recent Assembly poll, receiving 2,880 first preference votes.

She has previously been part of a campaign in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area calling for free period products to be provided in council buildings.

In his remarks, party leader Doug Beattie firstly paid tribute to her predecessor.

“I want to sincerely thank Danny for everything that he has done as Chairman of the Ulster Unionist Party. People don`t realise the work that the Chair of a Party does,” he said.

"Since I became leader, he has always been loyal, available at all hours of the day and night and always acted in the best interests of the Party. He has had to make difficult decisions and he has delivered those with dignity and compassion. He has been absolutely exceptional.

“I welcome Jill to the position as Party Chairwoman and I look forward to working with her in the years ahead. She is only the second female to fulfil this role and I will endeavour to give her all the support I can as we seek to drive forward and bring more females into frontline Ulster Unionist Party politics.”