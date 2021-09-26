Jim Allister: DUP and UUP should refuse to nominate deputy First Minister if Sinn Fein become largest party

TUV leader Jim Allister has challenged Stormont’s other unionist parties not to nominate a deputy First Minister if Sinn Fein become the largest party following the next Assembly election.

Under the terms of the St Andrews Agreement, both the First and deputy First Minister posts must be filled by the two largest parties for a functioning Executive to be formed.

In the event of Sinn Fein becoming the largest party, Mr Allister gave a “guarantee” if people vote for the TUV he would not nominate a deputy First Minister.

“Let’s be clear, in a PR election you can’t split the vote because of transfers. But if Sinn Fein became the biggest party they can only take first minister if they can find a stooge unionist party to be deputy,” he told The Sunday Times.

“Being a joint office means a first minister cannot hold the post without there being a deputy first minister.”

The latest LucidTalk opinion poll puts Sinn Fein on course to be the largest party at 25%.

The poll also had the TUV on 14 per cent, ahead of the DUP, Alliance and SDLP, all on 13, and only slightly behind the Ulster Unionist Party, on 16.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the Belfast Telegraph on Saturday he was seeking to work together with the TUV and UUP in order to prevent the vote from being “fragmented”

“I hope we can work with the UUP and TUV to ensure we maximise the number of Assembly seats unionism secures and return as many as possible pro-Union, anti-protocol MLAs,” he said.

Mr Allister said the “answer is in unionism’s hands” and challenged both the DUP and Ulster Unionist Party to join him in refusing to participate in the nomination process.

“Is there a unionist party that would be the bridesmaid for Sinn Fein?” he asked.

“My party certainly won’t be doing that. So if people want to guarantee there will never be a Sinn Fein First Minister then they should vote for the TUV.

“Will the other two unionist parties give that guarantee? Let’s hear from them. They need to be clear to the electorate.”

In the event of such a scenario, Stormont’s rules mean the UK Secretary of State would either have to call another snap election or London would proceed with direct rule from Westminster and the civil service.

Mr Allister said the prospect of direct rule was “preferable” to a Sinn Fein First Minister.

“Boris Johnson is a man I wouldn’t trust but unionism’s strength lies in the fact there is still a majority in the province in favour of the maintenance of the Union, no matter how duplicitous a prime minister might be,” he added.

“We’ve only ever had a distorted form of devolution, with no opposition to a mandatory coalition. If the only form of devolution we are allowed is one that is subject to having Sinn Fein at the top and at its heart, then to me it’s not a form of devolution worth having.

“Direct rule under those circumstances is therefore preferable.”

The DUP and UUP have been contacted for a response.

Meanwhile, Mr Allister said the refusal of President Michael D Higgins to attend a centenary event in Armagh next month proves to unionists that the Irish state hasn’t given up their territorial claim to Northern Ireland.

The president said that the religious event involving The Queen had become political and that his sole reason for not attending was “in relation to the title” of the event.

In response, Mr Allister told the newspaper: “I suppose it is a case of ‘I told you so’. It is a wake-up call for those unionists who believed the Republic gave up their constitutional claim.

“When [he] says, ‘I am the president of Ireland,’ where’s the evidence that they have really given up in spirit the territorial claim? When he says he won’t come to Armagh to even mark the establishment of Northern Ireland, then where is the real change?

“The president’s hissy fit tells unionists that, whatever they said about giving up the constitutional claim in the Belfast agreement, they didn’t really mean it.”