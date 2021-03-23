Jim Allister sanctioned in NI Assembly for 'ill-tempered' remarks

The TUV leader Jim Allister has been banned from speaking in the Stormont Assembly for three days after making “ill-tempered” remarks.

The remarks Mr Allister were sanctioned for came across several debates in the Assembly. On Monday, the North Antrim MLA was criticised for referring to the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon as a “little Irelander” during a ministerial question time session.

The TUV leader was also pulled up by the Assembly Speaker for interrupting Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw, something Mr Allister apologised for.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey said Mr Allister had demonstrated “unacceptable behaviour”.

“I have been concerned about Mr Allister's behaviour on a number of recent occasions,” said Mr Maskey.

"He has made ill-tempered remarks including to the Infrastructure Minister yesterday and has been aggressive in commenting from a seated position while other members are speaking."

When Mr Allister tried to challenge the Speaker, Mr Maskey added: “I have determined a three-day suspension. I can add to that. Don't tempt me”.

During the debates, Mr Allister had also criticised the Assembly Commission for not approving a unionist proposal around the plan of erecting a stone marking Northern Ireland’s centenary.

In response to what was described as a “gagging order” by Jim Allister, the MLA said he was “surprised” at having been punished for his remarks.

“Mr Speaker further relied on an alleged 'interruption' by me of Ms Bradshaw when she was speaking on 8 March 2021. What was described as an 'interruption' was in fact a wholly unintentional distraction for Ms Bradshaw, arising from me conducting a conversation – obviously too loudly – with Mr Buckley while seated behind her,” he said in a statement.

“I am therefore surprised to find this incident relied upon, though only in part, in justifying the penalty imposed on me. I cannot think of any member ever being disciplined for conducting a conversation too loudly – rebuked yes, but not disciplined.”

Mr Allister also accused Sinn Fein MLAs of being “bellicose and ill-tempered" during speeches in an Assembly debate on flags and emblems on Monday.

He added: “On behalf of my constituents I seek to make my points with vigour and clarity. While the Speaker’s ruling is mandatory, I regret that my constituents are to be punished in this way, but assure them that while I might be silenced for three days in the chamber, their voice and opinions will be heard.”