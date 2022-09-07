Jim Allister urges DUP minister to take control of NI electricity amid monopoly controversy

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons told to act over heavily criticised Irish Government-owned monopoly operating the power grid here

Stormont’s Economy Minister has been urged to intervene in the governance of the controversial monopoly company responsible for keeping the lights on here.

Last week the Utility Regulator published a highly critical report into the governance of the System Operator for Northern Ireland (SONI), suggesting it had broken the terms of its licence because the company is no longer operationally independent from its Dublin-based owner, EirGrid.

The regulator expressed a series of concerns about the implications of this, including the fact that decisions taken in Dublin put those decision-makers beyond the regulator’s reach and the fear that customers could be paying more for their electricity as a result — something exemplified from how SONI bought equipment which cannot be used in Northern Ireland, but is used in the Republic.

EirGrid, which is wholly owned by the Irish Government, responded to those concerns dismissively, and told the regulator that he could not force SONI to act independently because Irish law effectively trumps the regulator’s powers.

Yesterday SONI’s website listed 11 job vacancies — 10 of which are in Dublin, even though it’s based in Northern Ireland and its business relates exclusively to the electricity grid here.

TUV leader Jim Allister, who objects to the current situation on political as well as practical grounds, said the Utility Regulator’s report was “a wake-up call to those asleep at the wheel while governance of our electricity sector has passed under the control of the Dublin government through its company, EirGrid”.

The North Antrim MLA, who along with constituency colleague Paul Frew of the DUP has been one of the few politicians to express concerns about the situation over recent years, said it was “time for action”.

Referring to EirGrid’s claim about Irish law preventing the regulator from acting as he believes is necessary to protect local consumers, Mr Allister said: “This is a direct challenge to Gordon Lyons as Economy Minister.

“There is no point in being Economy Minister if he can’t act robustly to sort out this mess and bring SONI under local control.

“In the rush to establish the single electricity market, then minister Nigel Dodds and later Arlene Foster clearly did not put in place barriers to this RoI takeover.”

Mr Allister said he had tabled a series of written Assembly questions to Mr Lyons, including a request for clarity on how much money from bill-payers here is being used by SONI to challenge the regulator in court, arguing a case a High Court judge has already ruled is “unarguable”.

Last week SONI refused to answer that question when it was asked by the Belfast Telegraph.

Responding to this newspaper, SONI said it would be considering its options and making no further comment until it had done so.