Jim Wells says TUV have shown him ‘more respect’ than DUP did – confirms he hopes to join Jim Allister’s party

Jim Wells at the Belfast Telegraph Assembly Election Q&A (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Former South Down MLA Jim Wells claimed he has received “more respect” from the TUV in seven days than he had from the DUP “in seven years”.

The former DUP MLA, who dramatically left the party earlier this month having endorsed a TUV candidate for the upcoming Stormont election, also confirmed he is hoping to join Jim Allister’s party and suggested he has already applied.

Mr Wells revealed the news during the Belfast Telegraph’s live Assembly Election Q&A event yesterday evening, as he said he did not leave the DUP over a “party political issue” but that he “just couldn’t accept the candidate imposed on us”.

Earlier this week seven other DUP officers in South Down resigned en masse in protest against the party’s candidate Diane Forsythe standing in next week’s Assembly election

The entire officer team of the party’s constituency association, including Mr Wells, announced they are instead supporting the TUV’s Harold McKee.

“We were perfectly happy to rally around Edwin Poots had he been the DUP candidate. I am hoping to join the TUV,” Mr Wells said.

“I have been treated with more respect and had more response and more support from the TUV in seven days than the DUP in seven years.

“When you write to the TUV or ring them they actually answer your letters or your phone calls. Extraordinary. I haven't had that for seven years.

"I was hurt at the time about the way it happened but actually it hasn’t been as bad as I feared.”

The politician said he has not yet been accepted into the TUV adding “they have very high standards”.

Mr Wells also made the prediction there would be another Assembly election before Christmas.

He said Stormont was in the “last chance saloon” unless it was reformed and dismissed the idea of a groundswell of support for a united Ireland border poll.

“Everybody wants to go to Heaven but no-one wants to die on Tuesday,” Mr Wells said about the prospect of a referendum on Irish unity.

Former Sinn Fein MLA Daithi McKay told the Q&A session he felt a border poll was still a priority for the party but said he did not believe it was something they would push for in the next 12 months.

Meanwhile, Mr McKay described the tone of the election as “sinister”, when asked about an incident at an anti-protocol rally at which a noose was placed around the election poster of Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie.

“It is really concerning, the extent of the attacks,” Mr McKay added, referencing another incident in which SDLP candidate Elsie Trainor confronted two youths who had been removing her election posters.

“Those are very risky situations to people's health and life certainly in some cases. There have been sinister undertones.”

A spokesperson for the TUV did not specifically confirm Mr Wells was being considered to join the party but confirmed they had received “many applications for membership” including from “traditional DUP and UUP supporters and members”.

The DUP has been approached for a response to Mr Wells’ comments.