Joe Biden blocks Ben Wallace’s NATO leadership over time served in Northern Ireland, allies claim

The UK Defence Secretary had been campaigning to succeed Jens Stoltenberg.

US President Joe Biden has thwarted Ben Wallace’s bid to become NATO leader partly because he served as a soldier in Northern Ireland, allies of the UK Defence Secretary have claimed.

Mr Wallace had been bidding to replace the outgoing Norwegian incumbent Jens Stoltenberg, who is due to step down as NATO’s General Secretary in the autumn, but announced last month he was pulling out of the race.

A source close to the Defence Secretary told the Daily Mail that his allies believed Mr Wallace’s involvement as a soldier in Northern Ireland may have been among the reasons his bid was not backed by Mr Biden.

"Biden wears his southern Irish roots on his sleeve and he will be well aware Ben served in the British Army during the Troubles,” they said.

“He's hardly particularly pro-British either, so we suspect it was one of the reasons why the President failed to throw his weight behind his candidature.”

A White House spokesman told the Daily Mail that the suggestion that Mr Wallace was blocked because of his army service in Northern Ireland was “100 per cent false and not accurate”.

It comes after Mr Biden told the Democratic National Committee Reception in May that he had come to Ireland to “make sure the Brits didn’t screw around”.

"I got to go back to Ireland for the — for the — the Irish Accords, to make sure they weren’t — the Brits didn’t screw around and Northern Ireland didn’t walk away from their commitments,” he began his speech.

The US President drew criticism from unionists during his April visit to mark 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement after he did not fly the Union flag on his official car while in Belfast but opted for the Irish flag while in Dublin.

Former NI First Minister Dame Arlene Foster hit out at the choice.

“I hope it’s not the case that he does not recognise Northern Ireland’s case within the United Kingdom which is, of course, part of the Good Friday Agreement,” Mrs Foster said.

“I think his administration should be asked – it would be very interesting to hear what the administration has to say.”

Mr Biden also raised eyebrows when he appeared to confuse the name of the New Zealand rugby team with a contentious War of Independence-era police force.

The White House was forced to clarify that Mr Biden meant to say the All Blacks instead of "the Black and Tans" during a speech in Co Louth during his visit.