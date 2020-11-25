Joe Biden urged to focus on impact of Irish Sea border on Good Friday Agreement after he issues Brexit warning

The incoming US leader says the idea of a hard border being reimposed is ‘just not right’

President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Joe Biden has been told to focus on the content of the Good Friday Agreement and the threat a border down the Irish Sea posed.

The US president-elect stressed the importance of keeping the Irish border open following Brexit.

UUP leader Steve Aiken highlighted the threat posed to the agreement by placing a border down the Irish Sea. Goods coming from GB into NI will have to have a raft of paperwork attached. Some supermarkets have warned it will mean thousands of products not making the journey across the sea.

Mr Aiken said: "A border down the Irish Sea poses an existential threat to the agreement itself. This has been repeatedly ignored by the Irish Government and it's about time that they started respecting the Agreement rather than using it as a weapon during Brexit negotiations.

“We are writing to the Biden transition team so that they get the fullest understanding of the implications of the Northern Ireland Protocol on the Belfast Agreement for all the people of Northern Ireland.”

Speaking to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday, Joe Biden said he did not want a "guarded border" on the island of Ireland.

"We want to make sure – we’ve worked too long to get Ireland worked out, and I talked with the British prime minister, I talked with the Taoiseach, I talked with others, I talked to the French," he said.

“The idea of having a border north and south once again being closed is just not right, we’ve just got to keep the border open.”

Steve Aiken agreed he also did not want to see a "guarded border" between NI and the Republic.

"That shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone as it was a principle established since Brexit negotiations began four years ago," he added.

"We certainly don't want to see a border in the Irish Sea either.

“It should also be remembered why a 'guarded border' was there in the first place and it was to protect Northern Ireland's citizens from a vicious terrorist campaign being waged by the IRA while the Republic of Ireland was being used as a launchpad for numerous indiscriminate shootings and bombings."

British Government should realise by now that these are no empty threats and that their brinkmanship over the Ireland protocol will cost them a trade deal. Colum Eastwood

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood welcomed Mr Biden’s commitment to opposing the return of a hard border in Ireland saying it appeared to be "front and centre" of the incoming administration's foreign policy considerations.

“The British Government should realise by now that these are no empty threats and that their brinkmanship over the Ireland protocol will cost them a trade deal with the United States," he said.

"No one wants to be in that position.

“Boris Johnson’s government should drop the clauses of the Internal Market Bill that threaten the progress we’ve made and return to good-faith negotiations with the European Union that respect the primacy of peace and political progress in Northern Ireland.

“The SDLP will continue to work at Westminster, in the Assembly and with congressional leaders in Washington DC to secure the best outcome for the people of Ireland.”

Sinn Fein's Chris Hazzard also welcomed the remarks.

"Throughout the Brexit negotiations, senior politicians from both mainstream political parties in the United States have stood strong and stood firm in their protection of our peace process," he said.

“As we enter this crucial phase of the Brexit negotiations with less than 36 days until the end of the transition period, the British government must fulfil their legal obligations as contained in both the Good Friday Agreement, and the EU Withdrawal Agreement.”

Mr Biden discussed Brexit with Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier in November during one of his first phone calls to other world leaders as president-elect, warning him Brexit must not jeopardise the Northern Ireland peace process.

Mr Biden previously touched upon the 1998 Good Friday agreement during his presidential campaign, tweeting in September: “We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit.

“Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period.”

A Northern Ireland Office (NIO) minister reiterated the Government’s position.

Robin Walker said: “There will be no border post. I think what president-elect Biden was setting out is a shared ambition for the UK Government, for the Irish and indeed for the US, that there should be no guarded border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

“That is something that we are all absolutely committed to delivering on under all the circumstances envisaged from the outcome of the negotiations.”

He told MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee that the US had a great interest in Northern Ireland and was a key investor.

Trade negotiations between the UK and EU are continuing, although time is running short for a deal to be reached and ratified before the current transitional arrangements expire at the end of the year.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs the talks were in “decisive days”, adding: “I cannot tell you today if, in the end, there will be a deal.”

There had been “genuine progress” in some areas, with the outline of a “possible final text” in areas including criminal justice, goods and services and transport.

But there have been no breakthroughs in the three areas which have proved problematic for months – fishing rights, governance of any deal and the “level playing field” designed to prevent unfair competition on standards and state subsidies.

Ms von der Leyen said “with very little time ahead of us” the EU was “ready to be creative”, but it would protect the integrity of the single market.

There were still “serious issues” around state aid and the possibility of the UK drifting away from EU standards on labour and environmental standards.

Mr Johnson has insisted he will not sign up to anything which ties the UK to EU rules, but Ms von der Leyen said: “We want to know what remedies are available in case one side will deviate in the future because trust is good, but law is better.”