Joe Brolly meets Doug Beattie: ‘To watch a man die at the end of my bayonet has had a huge effect on my mental health’

UUP leader Doug Beattie struggles with feelings of failure, but showed courage as a soldier. His passion can be a huge force for change in our society — and he stands his round

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie talks with Joe Brolly at his local bar in Portadown. Photo: Peter Morrison/PressEye

Joe Brolly Sun 10 Apr 2022 at 13:05