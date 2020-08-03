John Hume: Arlene Foster hails 'giant of Irish nationalism who worked to promote democratic politics'

First Minister Arlene Foster has described former SDLP leader John Hume as "a giant in Irish nationalism".

Offering her condolences to his widow Pat and the wider Hume family, Mrs Foster said: "John left his unique mark in the House of Commons, Brussels and Washington."

The DUP leader added: "In our darkest days he recognised that violence was the wrong path and worked steadfastly to promote democratic politics."

The party's East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell said he would be "sadly missed".

"I got to know him through council events in the early 1980s as well as when we both were members of the Assembly and Parliament later," he said.

"His attitude to violence was what distinguished him from others, and even though we had very deep differences, it will be for another time to analyse his view both at the start of the Troubles and at the time immediately before the ceasefires announced by the IRA, and then shortly after by loyalist paramilitaries."

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken said Mr Hume's "huge contribution to political life in Northern Ireland is unarguable, even by those who would have regarded themselves as political opponents".

Mr Aiken said Mr Hume was respected worldwide.

He added: "On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his wife Pat, his family and to all his friends and colleagues."

Former UUP leader Lord Empey said: "John Hume was the towering figure of Irish nationalism in the second half of the 20th century."

Alliance leader Naomi Long expressed her sadness at Mr Hume's passing.

"A man who took risks for peace, his was a life well lived," she said.

"I often saw him in Greencastle with Pat in his latter years - such a devoted couple.

"My sincerest condolences to her and the family circle and to his SDLP colleagues and friends."

Former Alliance leader John Cushnahan said: "John Hume was the most outstanding politician of his generation.

"During the most violent period of Northern Ireland's troubled history, along with his predecessor as leader of the SDLP, Gerry Fitt, he provided unwavering political leadership to Northern Ireland's nationalist community based upon non-violence and reconciliation which was in marked contrast to the IRA's sterile campaign of terrorist violence."

Green Party leader Claire Bailey said that Mr Hume "made a huge contribution to our peace process and showed remarkable bravery at a time when violence was ripping through our communities". Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis described the veteran nationalist politician as "one of the most significant architects of the Northern Ireland peace process, and one of the most important figures in recent UK and Irish political history".

"He looked beyond the violence that was taking place to seek a pathway to peace," said Mr Lewis. "Without his leadership and his courage, Northern Ireland would not be where it is today.

"He reached out to the international community, recognising the value of this engagement. He ensured that world leaders supported the efforts of politicians to underpin the Belfast Agreement, to which he made such a vital contribution. Few people deserved the Nobel Peace Prize more than John - he dedicated his life to peace, and for that the people of Northern Ireland will never forget him."

Labour peer and former Northern Ireland Secretary Lord Hain said: "His legacy will be a towering place in the history of resolving the conflict on the island of Ireland."

US Congressman Richard Neal, chairman of the Friends of Ireland Caucus in the United States Congress, said Mr Hume dedicated his life to peace.

Mr Neal added: "John Hume dedicated his like to bringing an end to one of the longest and most contentious conflicts in history, and it was fitting that he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his extraordinary efforts." The Irish League of Credit Unions also paid tribute to its former president.

"John Hume's sense of social justice, compassion for ordinary people, and his belief in the strength of the cooperative movement was, and is, an inspiration to everyone involved in the credit union movement on the island of Ireland today," it said.