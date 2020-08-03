John Hume: Church leaders pay tribute to SDLP veteran and civil rights campaigner

Church leaders have paid tribute to the former SDLP leader John Hume as “a champion of human rights”.

Catholic Bishop for Down and Connor, Noel Treanor, passed his condolences to Mr Hume’s wife Patricia and wider family.

Bishop Treanor said Mr Hume’s “deep commitment to the electorate” was obvious when he met him while serving in the European Parliament.

“Motivated by a strong personal faith and responding to the needs of the community, John was a champion of Human Rights.

"He actively sought to protect the most vulnerable across society. He exercised and exemplified a model of civic leadership through dialogue. John had a visionary capacity to view the local political and societal challenges through the wider prism of human dignity and International partnership.”

John Hume playing with his children

John Hume is carried aloft through Londonderry city centre after being returned as MP for Foyle in 1987

John Hume on his wedding day with wife Pat

John Hume is detained by soldiers during a civil rights protest in Londonderry in August 1971.

John Hume

At a time when many could not see an end to The Troubles, Bishop Treanor said Mr Hume framed a new political narrative which made decommissioning and disarmament of weapons possible.

“That led to the Good Friday Agreement, and the foundations of a new politics that is his lasting legacy.”

The Archbishop of Armagh and head of the Church of Ireland, Rev John McDowell, praised Pat Hume for her “exemplary and inspiring” care for her husband during his final years of living with dementia.

“John Hume will be remembered not only as a significant politician in Ireland but also for his unambiguous dedication to making political change happen by purely peaceful means.

"Because of the manner of his approach, this required enormous patience and sympathetic understanding and those of us who are the beneficiaries of his legacy can only regret his passing while, at the same time, being thankful for his gargantuan efforts in the cause of peace and good relations.”

The President of the Methodist Church in Ireland, The Rev Dr Tom McKnight, said there was no denying the “tremendous contribution and self-sacrifice” of Mr Hume in achieving peace in Ireland.

“From his tireless work with the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s and 70s, his co-founding of the SDLP as a voice for progressive, non-violent nationalism, and his huge risk at great personal cost in reaching out to armed republicanism in the pursuit of a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future, John was a model of community spirit and a belief in the innate goodness of people.”

He added that his strong faith and “dedication to the good of all,” not just those who agreed with him, made him worthy of the many honours for him from nations and churches.

“On behalf of the entire Methodist Church in Ireland, I extend sympathies to Pat - who cared so deeply and diligently for John and for his work - and the entire extended family. John’s work will never be forgotten.”

Rev Dr David Bruce, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, also offered his "deepest sympathy and sincere condolences".

Dr Bruce added: “It is perhaps John Hume’s own personal courage, along with his consistent and outright rejection of violence, which we honour and remember today.”

“In pursuing a peaceful and just society, John Hume’s belief that past grievances and injustices could give way to what he called ‘a new generosity of spirit and action’ should not be forgotten.

“On behalf of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, I would like to extend our deepest sympathy and sincere condolences to Mr Hume’s wife Pat, their family and friends, and his colleagues. We remember a man who selflessly committed himself to challenging the deep-seated problems of our society.

"He demonstrated a genuine desire to bring people together for the common good and to build a just and peaceful society. We give thanks for peacemakers, and on this sad day, John Hume in particular.”