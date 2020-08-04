John Hume family ask public to light candle for peace

The family of John Hume have asked the public to light a candle for peace in his memory.

Tributes continued to be made, the latest coming from Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State.

In a statement Mr Hume's family asked the public to follow the health and safety guidelines in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The remains of the former SDLP leader are set to leave Moville in Co Donegal at 7.30pm on Tuesday evening and return to St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry for 8.30pm.

His family asked anyone who wants to remember Mr Hume to light a candle for peace in their homes at 9pm on Tuesday evening.

Books of condolences have opened for Mr Hume across the island of Ireland.

Mr Hume's funeral is set to take place at St Eugene's at 11.30am on Wednesday. It will be limited in size due to the regulations in place.

Celebration of Light for Peace is a fitting tribute to a much loved and distinguished Irishman. Fr Paul Farren

Under normal circumstances thousands of people would be expected to line the streets of Derry to pay tribute to the peacemaker.

"John loved the people of Derry and Donegal. The heartfelt and sincere condolences that we have received from people across the island, but particularly from the communities John loved being a part of, have been immensely comforting to us," the family said in a statement.

"We know that he would have prioritised public health and the safety and health of our communities. We’re asking people to follow that guidance, please do not put yourself or others at risk.

"Instead we would ask that people light a candle for peace at 9pm in their homes or at their door."

Father Paul Farren, from St Eugene's Cathedral, said the Hume family were anxious at the prospect of a public gathering to pay tribute to Mr Hume during the pandemic.

"Instead of lining roads and streets to show respect to John, it is the wish of the Hume family that we remain at home and, at 9pm, light a candle and join with the family to pray the prayer for peace of Saint Francis of Assisi in the presence of John's body in the cathedral," he said.

"This Celebration of Light for Peace is a fitting tribute to a much loved and distinguished Irishman."

Tributes have continued to pour in since Mr Hume's death was announced on Monday morning.

Speaking on behalf of President Trump's administration US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States was deeply saddened to learn of Mr Hume's passing.

John Hume playing with his children

John Hume is carried aloft through Londonderry city centre after being returned as MP for Foyle in 1987

John Hume on his wedding day with wife Pat

John Hume is detained by soldiers during a civil rights protest in Londonderry in August 1971.

John Hume

He described Mr Hume as "a leader whose integrity and courage played a profoundly important role in Northern Ireland's transition from violence to peace".

"Throughout his career, John Hume believed that just and lasting political solutions could only be achieved through peaceful means, and as a central architect of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement he worked tirelessly to make these aspirations a reality," he said.

"Mr Hume's influence extended far beyond the shores where he lived.

"During the darkest days of Northern Ireland's recent past, he won the friendship and respect of countless Americans. His early and sustained influence in bringing US political and economic support to Northern Ireland cannot be overstated, and this profound partnership and friendship continues today.

"Many Americans who care deeply about Northern Ireland will mourn the passing of Mr Hume, and the extensive contribution that he made to build peace and to strengthen our transatlantic relations. Our thoughts are with his wife, Pat Hume, and his family at this difficult time."

Skilled politician: former SDLP leader John Hume (right), with Tip O’Neill during his visit to America

Former Vice-President Joe Biden, who is set to be the Democratic candidate in this year's presidential election, said with Mr Hume's death we had "lost another great man of peace".

Vice-President Biden, who has extensive Irish roots, said that Mr Hume "committed his life to the principles of nonviolence".

"Through his faith, statesmanship, and perseverance, he helped bring Northern Ireland through the Troubles to a better tomorrow," he said.

"He saw the power of political leadership to bring a divided people together around a common purpose, without which the Good Friday Agreement would never have come to pass. Jill and I send our condolences to the entire Hume family.

"May his leadership and the example of his life continue to inspire future generations of peacemakers and patriots to create a world more grounded in civil rights, tolerance, equality, and democratic freedoms."