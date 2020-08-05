John Hume gave his life and his health for Ireland, funeral told as peacemaker laid to rest in Derry

John Hume was a man who gave his life and his health for his country spurred on by compassion and desire to give dignity to everyone, the congregation at the funeral of the Nobel Laureate heard.

The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Leo Varadkar along with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, First and deputy First Ministers Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill were among only a handful of dignitaries inside St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry.

Veterans of the SDLP Dr Joe Hendron, Alban McGuinness, Brid Rodgers and Austin Currie were joined by current members of the party including Colum Eastwood, Mark Durkan, Mark H Durkan, Daniel McCrossan and others.

Mr Hume passed away on Monday after a long illness but coronavirus restrictions meant that one of his two sons, Aidan who lives in America, was unable to attend.

Messages from world religious leaders including Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama were read out by Bishop of Derry Dr Donal McKeown, who also relayed messages from Prime Minister Boris Johnston and U2 singer Bono.

In his homily, Fr Paul Farren said: "In a time in our world when often small mindedness and self-focus seems to be the driver, John never put anybody or any specific group first. He put everybody first. He didn’t focus on difference and division.

"He focused on unity and peace and giving that dignity to every person. We should never underestimate how difficult it was for John to cross the road and do what was intensely unpopular for the greater good. It was compassion – a compassion that bubbled over in the cemetery in Greysteel that drove John on the final and often lonely and always difficult road to peace. "

John Hume Junior speaks at the funeral of his father John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo.

The funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry.

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins (left) and Social Democratic and Labour Party Colum Eastwood attend the funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry.

Fr Farren said that this desire to create peace came at a heavy cost to Mr Hume.

He said: " Even in the darkest moments, when people would have been forgiven for having no hope, John made peace visible for others.

"His vision revealed what could be and with time and determination and single-mindedness and stubbornness he convinced others that peace could be a reality. He never lost faith in peace and he never lost faith in his ability to convince others that peace was the only way. If ever you want to see a man who gave his life for his country, and his health, that man is John Hume. "

Away from the world stage, Mr Hume was a true son of Derry steadfastly supported by his widow, Pat who Fr Farren said earned her place in history too.

Fr Farren continued: "In the midst of all of this John was a proud Derry man first and foremost. His commitment to Derry was second to none. His aim was to bring life and prosperity to this city – to lift people out of poverty and he did everything possible to make that a reality.

"Pat stood behind John to defend him and support him. She stood beside him to love him and accompany him even in the most difficult times and when his health failed and his mind got weaker she walked in front of him to lead him."

Mr Hume's long time friend and fellow son of Derry, Phil Coulter performed a poignant rendition of The Town I Loved So Well on the piano accompanied on the Irish fiddle by composer, Frank Gallagher as his remains were taken from St Eugene's Cathedral.