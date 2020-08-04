John Hume: How political icon's death was reported
The news of former SDLP leader John Hume's death has received extensive coverage on radio, television, in print and online.
After his death was confirmed on Monday morning tributes have filled the airwaves and column inches, documentaries have been broadcast and opinion pieces written.
The face of the man who has been called Northern Ireland's Martin Luther King adorned the cover of newspapers across the UK and Ireland on Tuesday morning.
Read more
We profile some of the best below:
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.