John Hume: How political icon's death was reported

The news of former SDLP leader John Hume's death has received extensive coverage on radio, television, in print and online.

After his death was confirmed on Monday morning tributes have filled the airwaves and column inches, documentaries have been broadcast and opinion pieces written.

John Hume playing with his children

John Hume is carried aloft through Londonderry city centre after being returned as MP for Foyle in 1987

John Hume on his wedding day with wife Pat

John Hume is detained by soldiers during a civil rights protest in Londonderry in August 1971.

John Hume

The face of the man who has been called Northern Ireland's Martin Luther King adorned the cover of newspapers across the UK and Ireland on Tuesday morning.

We profile some of the best below:

