John Hume made peace visible for others during darkest moments in Northern Ireland, funeral told

John Hume made peace visible for others even in the darkest moments, his funeral has been told.

Mourners heard that the former SDLP leader put everybody first and did not focus on difference and division.

His funeral service took place at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry.

"He focused on unity and peace, and giving that dignity to every person," Father Paul Farren said.

"We should never underestimate how difficult it was for John to cross the road and do what was intensely unpopular for the greater good.

"Even in the darkest moments, when people would have been forgiven for having no hope, John made peace visible for others.

"His vision revealed what could be, and with time and determination and single-mindedness and stubbornness he convinced others that peace could be a reality.

"He never lost faith in peace and he never lost faith in his ability to convince others that peace was the only way.

"If ever you want to see a man who gave his life for his country, and his health, that man is John Hume. The world knows it."

John Hume Junior speaks at the funeral of his father John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo.

The funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 5, 2020. Hume was a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the pivotal role he played in ending the region's sectarian conflict. He died on Monday aged 83, having endured a long battle with dementia. See PA story FUNERAL Hume. Photo credit should read: Stephen Latimer/PA Wire

The funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 5, 2020. Hume was a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the pivotal role he played in ending the region's sectarian conflict. He died on Monday aged 83, having endured a long battle with dementia. See PA story FUNERAL Hume. Photo credit should read: Stephen Latimer/PA Wire

The funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 5, 2020. Hume was a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the pivotal role he played in ending the region's sectarian conflict. He died on Monday aged 83, having endured a long battle with dementia. See PA story FUNERAL Hume. Photo credit should read: Stephen Latimer/PA Wire

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins (left) and Social Democratic and Labour Party Colum Eastwood attend the funeral of John Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 5, 2020. Hume was a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the pivotal role he played in ending the region's sectarian conflict. He died on Monday aged 83, having endured a long battle with dementia. See PA story FUNERAL Hume. Photo credit should read: Stephen Latimer/PA Wire

Mr Hume's son John Hume Junior said that his dad made them "laugh, dream, think".

He told mourners that he was a Derryman to his core.

Mr Hume added: "If dad were here today, in the fullness of his health, witnessing the current tensions in the world, he wouldn't waste the opportunity to say a few words.

"He'd talk about our common humanity, the need to respect diversity and difference, to protect and deepen democracy, to value education, and to place non-violence at the absolute centre.

"He might also stress the right to a living wage and a roof over your head, to decent healthcare and education."

John Hume playing with his children

John Hume is carried aloft through Londonderry city centre after being returned as MP for Foyle in 1987

John Hume on his wedding day with wife Pat

John Hume is detained by soldiers during a civil rights protest in Londonderry in August 1971.

John Hume

Messages were read from former US president Bill Clinton, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U2 singer Bono.

Among those attending the requiem mass includes Ireland's President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

Follow our live blog: