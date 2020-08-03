John Hume: World mourns the death of Northern Ireland peacemaker

Tributes have been paid from around the world after the death of former SDLP leader John Hume was announced on Monday morning.

Former US President Bill Clinton led the tributes, praising Mr Hume for his role in bringing peace to Northern Ireland.

In a statement the SDLP announced that Mr Hume had passed away at the age of 83.

Mr Hume's funeral is to take place on Wednesday at St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry. A book of condolence has been opened at the city's Guildhall.

President Clinton said that through Mr Hume's "faith in principled compromise, and his ability to see his adversaries as human beings, John helped forge the peace that has held to this day".

In his role as US President, Clinton played a key role in the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, paying a number of historic visits to Northern Ireland.

He warmly remembered the friendship he developed with Mr Hume.

"I'll never forget our night in Derry in 1995, with the town square and blocks around full of hopeful faces, walking with him across the Peace Bridge nearly 20 years later, and all of the moments we shared in between," President Clinton said.

"His legacy will live on in every generation of Northern Ireland's young people who make John's choice to live free of the hatred and horror of sectarian violence.

"And it will endure in the hearts of those of us who loved him and will be shaped by his example of the end of our days.

"Our love and prayers are with Pat, their children and grandchildren. May he rest in peace, never losing the twinkle in his eye or the sly smile that lighted our lives."

US President Bill Clintonwith the SDLP’s John Hume in 1995

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Mr Hume a "political giant", saying that there would have been no Good Friday Agreement without him.

"He stood proudly in the tradition that was totally opposed to violence and committed to pursuing his objectives by exclusively peaceful and democratic means," the PM said in a statement.

"For decades he sought resolution of the Troubles in Northern Ireland through dialogue and agreement. Without John Hume there would have been no Belfast or Good Friday Agreement.

"He led the SDLP with great distinction for more than twenty years, driven by a strong sense of social justice, and continued to be a revered figure for many throughout these islands and further afield.

"With his passing we have lost a great man who did so much to help bring an end to the Troubles and build a better future for all.

"His vision paved the way for the stability, positivity and dynamism of the Northern Ireland of today, and his passing is a powerful reminder of how far Northern Ireland has come."

Former SDLP leader John Hume and Bill Clinton pictured in front of the Guildhall. Photo-Jonathan Porter/Presseye.

Northern Ireland's first and deputy first minister's also paid tribute. Arlene Foster described him as a "giant of Irish nationalism". While Michelle O'Neill said he was a "huge political figure in our society for many decades".

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair described Mr Hume as a "political titan" and a "visionary who refused to believe the future had to be the same as the past".

The former Labour leader worked closely with Mr Hume in the run up to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

"His contribution to peace in Northern Ireland was epic and he will rightly be remembered for it. He was insistent it was possible, tireless in pursuit of it and endlessly creative in seeking ways of making it happen," Mr Blair said.

“Beyond that he was a remarkable combination of an open mind to the world and practical politics. In any place, in any party, anywhere, he would have stood tall. It was good fortune that he was born on the island of Ireland."

Mr Blair said he had been lucky to know Mr Hume for many years before becoming Prime Minister in 1997.

"He influenced my politics in many ways, but his belief in working through differences to find compromise will stay with me forever. My thoughts are with Patricia and the rest of his family. He will be greatly missed," the former PM said.

Another former prime minister, Sir John Major, said Mr Hume spent his life working for peace.

"Few others invested such time and energy to this search and few sought to change entrenched attitudes with such fierce determination.

"Those whose communities have been transformed into peaceful neighbourhoods may wish to pay tribute to one of the most fervent warriors for peace.

"He has earned himself an honoured place in Irish history."

Dalai Lama meeting with fellow Nobel Peace Laureate John Hume (Martin McCullough/PA)

Current Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Hume's legacy is "of creating a better world for the next generation".

"Life across the island of Ireland is peaceful and more prosperous today because of his courage, vision and determination," Sir Keir said.

"He guided away from violence and towards justice, tolerance and democracy. He takes his rightful place in the pantheon of leaders whose legacy is of creating a better world for the next generation."

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said that Mr Hume "led a life that made a difference and leaves a legacy that will live on".

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said Mr Hume's passing gave the opportunity to "reflect on the indelible mark he left not just on Northern Ireland, but on the world".

John Hume playing with his children

John Hume is carried aloft through Londonderry city centre after being returned as MP for Foyle in 1987

John Hume on his wedding day with wife Pat

John Hume is detained by soldiers during a civil rights protest in Londonderry in August 1971.

John Hume

"John Hume was one of the most significant architects of the Northern Ireland peace process and one of the most important figures in recent UK and Irish political history. He looked beyond the violence that was taking place to seek a pathway to peace.

"Without his leadership and his courage, Northern Ireland would not be where it is today."

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Hain said Mr Hume's legacy will be ending the Troubles.

"His legacy will be a towering place in the history of resolving the conflict on the island of Ireland," the Labour peer said.

"There are figures who can claim their place at the top of the mountain in the peace protest and John Hume is right up there."