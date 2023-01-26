John Major: IRA Manchester bombing convinced me there would be no peace agreement before General Election

The former Conservative Prime Minister was speaking at an Oireachtas Committee about the lead-up to the Good Friday Agreement

The Manchester bombing of 1996 convinced then-Prime Minister Sir John Major that no peace agreement would be reached before the General Election

The bombing of Manchester by the IRA in 1996 convinced former Prime Minister Sir John Major there would be no peace deal before the General Election, an Irish Government committee has heard.

The former Conservative Prime Minister appeared before the Joint Committee for the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement this afternoon.

Detailing his role in the 1993 Downing Street Declaration and the aftermath of the paramilitary ceasefires of 1994, Mr Major said it was the Manchester bomb that convinced him a change in government may be needed to secure an agreement.

“Matters had worsened in February 1996 when the IRA exploded a bomb in Canary Wharf killing two people and injuring over a hundred,” he told the committee.

“As a matter of course, they blamed the British Government. The bomb broke the peace and lost support for the provisionals in Ireland and the United States.

“It brought Dublin and London closer together. They agreed ground rules for all-party talks and confirmed they could begin on June 10.

“In June, the IRA exploded a massive bomb in Manchester, only days after the opening of talks under Senator Mitchell.

“It was this bomb that convinced me we would not reach an agreement before the next election. It was clear to me that the new government would have to pick up the talks.”

Sir John Major became Prime Minister in 1990 and oversaw the progression of talks leading to the eventual declaration alongside Taoiseach Albert Reynolds three years later.

He recalled the moment in late 1992 when he received a message from the leadership of the Provisional IRA suggesting a ceasefire may be possible.

“In late 1992, Paddy Mayhew, then Secretary of State, promised a ‘fair deal to all who abandon terrorism’. Soon afterwards we received a message from the provisionals that was dramatic,” he said.

“The message said: ‘The conflict is over, but we need your advice on how to bring it to a close. We wish to have an unannounced ceasefire in order to hold a dialogue leading to peace.’

“It went on to say: ‘We cannot renounce such a move as it will lead to confusion for the volunteers because the press will misinterpret it as surrender.’

“I believe that fear helps explain why bombings went on even as the process advanced.

“The message concluded: ‘We cannot meet the Secretary of State’s private renunciation of violence, but it would be given privately, as long as we were sure we were not being tricked’.”

Mr Major admitted to having doubts, and said “exploratory” talks continued throughout 1993, with the massacres on the Shankill Road and at the Rising Sun Bar in Greysteel sharpening focus.

“In March of ‘93 we agreed to an exploratory dialogue, without any predetermined outcome, that the result could be a united Ireland but only on the basis of consent of the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Despite this, violence continued. I believed the IRA believed that continuing violence would reassure their members, their volunteers, that there was no weakness on the provisional side.

“On October 23, 1993, 10 people were killed on the Shankhill Road by the provisionals. A week later, the loyalists retaliated by killing eight and wounding 19 in Greysteel.

“These outrages caused deep public revulsion. We then received a further message. It claimed the British Government couldn’t solve the problems talking only with Dublin and asked the question: ‘When would we open dialogue with the IRA in the event of a total end to hostilities?’

“We stressed there could be no secret agreement. There could be dialogue but only after a permanent end to violence.

“If that were obtained, we would open dialogue ‘within one week of Parliament’s return’ in January 1994. That was the last message to go by a private route.”

The Downing Street Declaration was agreed on December 15, 1993, but Mr Major pointed out that it was “a basis only”.

The Manchester bomb, less than three years, later convinced the then-prime minister that another government would need to take up the baton in the following years.

“Tony Blair and Labour had been supportive of the process and I was confident they would carry it forward were they to win the next election, as in due course they did,” he said.

“Labour did not carry the scars of 18 years in dispute in government with the IRA. I believed they would be able to build on the joint declaration, on the frameworks documents, on the international support for the peace process.

“It is greatly to Tony Blair and Labour’s credit that they did so, but the peace process didn’t progress simply because of politicians and officials.

“The NI Committee, the churches, individual clerics, groups like the Peace Women and so many others all played a part in framing public opinion at difficult moments and carrying the whole peace process forward at times when it looked to be in difficulty.

“It is my hope that no one person, group, or political party or ideology will now risk imperilling the peace so carefully constructed by so many for so long,” concluded Mr Major.