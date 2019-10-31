Johnson vows to bring in new laws to end the 'persecution' of veterans

Boris Johnson has pledged that the Government will bring forward legislation to end the "persecution" of Army veterans who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

It comes after the high-profile case of Soldier F, who is facing trial over the deaths of two of the 13 civil rights protesters killed on Bloody Sunday in January 1972. He is also accused of the attempted murder of four others.

Mr Johnson was speaking during yesterday's Prime Minister's Question Time in Westminster.

He was responding to fellow Conservative MP Jack Lopresti, who noted there was no reference to the prosecution of veterans in the recent Queen's Speech.

He asked the PM to give "a clear manifesto undertaking that if he is re-elected as Prime Minister of a Conservative Government, he will bring forward legislation as quickly as possible to end this awful injustice".

NI Secretary Julian Smith

Mr Johnson stated that a consultation on new legislation regarding the unfair trial of soldiers was concluded a few days ago.

He added: "I can certainly give him the reassurance that we will bring forward legislation to ensure that, when there is no new evidence being provided, there are no unfair prosecutions of people who served this country faithfully and well."

Earlier yesterday, during questions with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith, Conservative MP Sir Henry Bellingham asked what steps Mr Smith's department was taking to support Armed Forces veterans here.

Mr Smith explained that a veterans strategy was published last year and a consultation event was held in Belfast in conjunction with the veterans support office.

He continued: "I am now working closely with colleagues to develop a comprehensive response to that consultation so that we can ensure that every veteran receives the support they need and the recognition they deserve."

Mr Smith also said that he will be attending Remembrance Day in Enniskillen.

He said he will be thinking of all the people who have "contributed in that way" when asked if a joint remembrance of sacrifice can include Irish people and nationalists who fought in the First and Second World Wars.