Johnson’s ‘porkies’ could drive border poll momentum: Patten

Former Tory Party chairman Chris Patten has said that lack of trust in the UK Government on both sides of the community post-Brexit could assist the push for a united Ireland.

Delivering the inaugural Seamus Mallon lecture, Lord Patten also questioned the honesty of London’s approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"The problem at heart is not the sausages you get from Sainsbury’s but the porkies that we all get, home and abroad, from Downing Street,” he said.

“How do you convince the unionists they are not going to be treated as though they are different from the rest of the UK when it comes to trade matters — the very point Theresa May, to her credit, thought would be constitutionally outrageous?

"That is why she argued passionately for the Northern Ireland backstop, which was rejected by the present British Prime Minister. Indeed, his rejection of it was one of the steps on his road to Downing Street.

"In these circumstances, what do you do if you’re this British Prime Minister now? You give assurances to unionists and other MPs that you must know are not true, and you even get covered on television saying them.

"You tell the DUP and business leaders in Northern Ireland that if they back your plan for what Fintan O’Toole calls social distancing from the rest of Europe, then whatever it says in a protocol to an agreement you have yourself signed with the EU, just as there will be no border between the province and the Republic, nor will there be a border between Britain and Northern Ireland. Scouts honour. Over our dead bodies.”

Lord Patten, whose report on policing reform led to the creation of the PSNI, continued: “I am sure that the EU will try to find some ways of — what was Mr Johnson’s phrase? — ‘sandpapering’ the rough edges of the deal loyally negotiated by his apparatchik Lord Frost.

"But how far will the sandpaper have to go? The phrase ‘papering over the cracks’ pales into nothing beside ‘sandpapering over the border’.

"European governments are now being asked, which clearly riles many of them, to make adjustments to the terms of the protocol in order to help Britain keep its word over a deal that we wanted and that we willingly signed.”

Lord Patten said the Government must both “tell the truth” and implement the protocol: “London must work in good faith with the EU to identify possible flexibilities in [its] application. It is not for our Brexit government simply to wish away what it negotiated and blame any consequences on others as we face the marching season in July.”

Lord Patten expressed hope that “the fallout from the shambles does not turn into an avalanche of political trouble”.

He said: “What seems to me certain is that lack of trust in the British Government on both sides of the community in Northern Ireland will do nothing to halt the momentum towards a vote, sooner perhaps rather than later, for a decision to get rid of the border once and for all and reunite Ireland.”

Lord Patten paid tribute to Mr Mallon’s “generosity of spirit, his honesty, his courage, his wisdom and his love of his country”. He said it was a great honour to speak about the former SDLP deputy leader, who died last year and whom he had long respected and admired.