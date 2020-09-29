Justice Minister calls on Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly to reaffirm commitment to peace amid calls for Policing Board sacking

Justice Minister Naomi Long has called on Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly to reaffirm his commitment to non-violence and peace.

It comes after UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt called on the justice minister to use her powers to remove Mr Kelly from the Policing Board following a Tweet commemorating the 37th anniversary of a mass IRA breakout at the Maze Prison.

While Mrs Long was critical of Mr Kelly's comments, she gave no indication she would remove him from the board.

In total 38 IRA prisoners escaped on September 25 1983, making it the biggest prison escape in UK history.

Prison officer James Ferris died of a heart attack after being stabbed while attempting to stop the breakout. Another officer, John Adams was shot in the head.

Warder James Ferris who died of a heart attack after being stabbed during the escape in 1983

The North Belfast MLA described the breakout as "one of Big Bob's best ops", referring to late senior republican Bobby Storey.

Mr Kelly's Tweet was widely criticised for "glorifying IRA terrorism", with Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis calling it "disgraceful".

Following the outcry Mr Kelly acknowledged there are "opposing views of legacy events", but that he was "proud of being part of the biggest escape in British penal history".

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mrs Long said Mr Kelly's Tweet was "offensive and thoroughly inappropriate".

"It is not acceptable to try to make light of the incident in question or to glorify acts of terrorism," the justice minister said.

"I would call on Mr Kelly to reaffirm his commitment to non-violence and exclusively peaceful and democratic means, consistent with his responsibilities both as a member of the Northern Ireland Policing Board and as a Member of the Legislative Assembly.”

Mr Nesbitt urged the minister to use her powers under the Police (Northern Ireland) Act 2000 to remove Mr Kelly from the Policing Board.

Mr Kelly has served on the board since 2011 and received a threat after attending a PSNI recruitment event last year.

Mr Nesbitt, who also sits on the Policing Board, pointed out that under the legislation Mrs Long could remove Mr Kelly from the board if she was not satisfied he is "committed to non-violence and exclusively peaceful and democratic means" or "he is otherwise unable or unfit to discharge his functions as a member of the board".

"In his tweet, Mr Kelly described the escape as 'One of Big Bob’s best ops!' This clearly implies Mr Kelly continues to take pride in being part of a serious criminal act, the biggest break-out of prisoners in British penal history, which saw a prison officer lose his life, suffering a fatal heart attack after being stabbed, while another officer was shot in the head," Strangford MLA Mr Nesbitt wrote in correspondence to Mrs Long.

"I believe it is your duty to act and urge you to remove Mr Kelly from the Policing Board with immediate effect."

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said the party would "take no lectures" from Mr Nesbitt, given the UUP's historic record while the ruling party of Northern Ireland.

Happier times: Kyle and David Black

Among those to criticise Mr Kelly's Tweet was DUP councillor Kyle Black.

Mr Black's father was prison officer David Black, shot dead by dissident republicans while driving to work at Maghaberry Prison in 2012.

"Prison Officer James Ferris was stabbed and died during the Maze Escape. Another Prison Officer was shot in the head," Mr Black wrote on social media.

"To portray this as a great operation is both insensitive and highly offensive to the family, friends and colleagues of these officers. Shameful & really quite sad."