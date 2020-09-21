Justice Minister Long hopes to open Troubles victims' scheme in early March

The payment scheme for injured Troubles victims could open for applications by early March next year, the Justice Minister has said.

Naomi Long said every effort is being made "to shorten that timescale if at all possible", adding that she is "determined" to get the scheme delivered as soon as possible.

Last month the Department of Justice was designated by The Executive Office to administer the compensation scheme.

This followed a High Court ruling that the department was acting unlawfully in delaying its introduction.

The scheme, which will provide regular payments to people seriously injured in the Troubles, was approved by Westminster in January.

Mrs Long said that while it is "extremely welcome" to have reached this point, she understands the concerns about potential further delays.

"I share those frustrations and want to reassure those who are waiting on this scheme that we are doing everything in our power to move things forward," she said.

"We have a small pot of money to begin this work and a project team has been established to advance the development of delivery structures for the new scheme.

"We currently estimate that it could open for applications by early March 2021, but we are making every effort to shorten that timescale if at all possible."

She said a number of important operational steps - not all of them within her department's direct control - need to be advanced to implement the scheme.

These include the development of an IT system and a medical assessment process as well as the appointment of members to the Victims' Payments Board.

"It is not possible for me to say when payments to victims might commence, as that will ultimately be a matter for the Victims' Payments Board when established," she said.

"However, it will also depend on how quickly evidence can be gathered to allow applications to be assessed, which is why my officials are already in contact with the Public Records Office NI, the PSNI and others about how data can be accessed by the panel.

"I am only too mindful of the understandable expectations of victims and survivors who need this important financial support and who have campaigned in a courageous and dignified way to get it. For their sakes, it is important that we get this right. It is important that we balance expediency with ensuring due diligence," she said.

"Given how often victims and survivors have been let down over the years, I will not over-promise and under-deliver on such an important scheme: I am, however, determined to do all that is possible to get it delivered as soon as possible."

Mrs Long said although the Westminster regulations came into force on May 29, the issue of longer-term funding for the scheme remains outstanding.

"I am strongly of the view that the UK Government has an obligation to make the necessary funding available and I am committed to working with the Secretary of State, Treasury and Executive colleagues to ensure that it is put in place.

"That must now be our focus," she said.