Justice Minister Naomi Long to table domestic abuse laws in Stormont Assembly

Justice Minister Naomi Long will bring forward new legislation making abusive behaviour in domestic and close family relationships a criminal offence.

Mrs Long has confirmed that some laws to combat domestic abuse will be taken through Stormont rather than Westminster.

The new laws will make it an offence for anyone to engage in abusive behaviour (on two or more occasions) against someone they are personally connected to.

A gap in the law around patterns of abusive behaviour will also be closed, allowing the criminal justice system to better protect victims.

The offence will allow earlier identification of abusive behaviour, intervention and prevention as well as access to information and advice.

It will cover behaviour that is abusive because it is controlling or coercive or amounts to psychological, emotional or financial abuse of the other person.

Abusive behaviour will also include physical violence, threats or intimidation.

Mrs Long said she wants to send a clear message that domestic abuse in all its forms, including both physical and non-physical controlling and abusive behaviour, is wrong.

"No longer will those who abuse a partner, former partner or close family member be able to evade justice," she said.

"Too many people, both men and women, suffer from abusive behaviour on a daily basis.

"The new offence will recognise that domestic abuse is not only physical but can be much more insidious.

"For many, for too long, this has been a hidden problem.

"We can, and will, bring it out into the open and shed light on what can often be a dark secret."

Courts will have new powers to increase the sentence imposed for the domestic abuse offence where the victim is under 18 or a child is involved - where they see, hear or are present, or they are used to abuse the connected person - enabling the sentencing to be increased up to the maximum available.

Sentences may also be increased when another offence is committed which would cause the other person harm.

For the most serious offences the penalty will be significant, up to a maximum of 14 years.

The minister added: "I want to legislate for the new offence in a way that provides the best outcome for victims of domestic abuse in Northern Ireland.

"I want to pay tribute to our statutory and voluntary sector partners who have and continue to work with my department to ensure that the domestic abuse offence provisions locally will be as robust as possible and meet the specific needs of Northern Ireland." Figures for domestic abuse incidents in Northern Ireland recently hit their highest level since records began.

There were more than 30,000 incidents in 2019, an increase of 2.5% on the previous 12 months.

Police said the highest number of incidents came on New Year's Day last year, when 158 incidents were reported - up from 142 in 2018 and 147 in 2017. There were 116 incidents on Christmas Day, up from 84 in 2017.