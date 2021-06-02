Justice Minister Naomi Long warns DUP against ‘cosying’ up to loyalist paramilitaries

The Justice Minister Naomi Long has warned the DUP against “cosying” up to loyalist paramilitaries, after a suggestion from Ian Paisley that the party should “engage” with grassroots unionism.

Ms Long was responding to the North Antrim MP’s comments in a loyalist blog on Monday, in which he said an “outreach programme” involving the loyalist community should take place.

The Alliance Party leader suggested she had “no difficulty” with what she described as “ordinary loyalists” having a voice in the peace process.

She added that moves to engage with loyalist paramilitaries would be a “sinister response”, following reports of intimidation of those who supported Sir Jeffrey Donaldson during the DUP leadership contest linked to loyalist paramilitaries.

On Friday, police confirmed they are investigating a claim of intimidation during the contest.

The Irish Independent reported last week that Sir Jeffrey made the claim during the meeting of the DUP to ratify Mr Poots’ election as leader.

Mr Poots responded on Friday, saying if anyone was intimidated, that should be reported to police.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster on Wednesday, Ms Long responded to Ian Paisley’s interview: “If by loyalist, it is code for loyalist paramilitaries, then of course I have a problem.

“I don’t have an issue with loyalism being involved...but I would have an issue if that means cosying up to loyalist terrorists.

“I think particularly in light of what has been said publicly, about threats to those who supported Jeffrey Donaldson during the campaign for the leadership, it would be a pretty sinister response to get closer to those responsible for threatening party colleagues.

“Unionism talking to loyalism isn’t exactly reaching out. Those who wield the threat of violence, the threat of disruption over the community should have no influence. It’s really important politicians show leadership around the rule of law.”

Meanwhile, Naomi Long said she had “concerns” over the stability of Stormont following the election of Edwin Poots as leader of the DUP and his upcoming ministerial reshuffle.

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster has said she plans to resign as first minister immediately when Mr Poots announces ministerial change. She said it would only be right as she would have no authority over any new ministers.

Her resignation would also put Michelle O’Neill out of a job as deputy first minister and trigger a seven-day countdown for both roles to be filled.

It has been speculated Sinn Fein could seek concessions around the Irish language act in order to nominate its choice for the deputy first minister position in order to avoid an early election.

Commenting on the current situation, Naomi Long added: “Any change at Stormont obviously creates the opportunity for instability and I don’t think anyone wants to see that.

“There is a lot of work to do and I think what most of us want to see are the institutions to continue in a work-like manner.

“We still haven’t had a new first minister appointed, that is another opportunity for instability.

“My bigger concern at the moment is just that it does feel at times politics is a bit of a soap opera here. We could do with a little less drama and a little more progress.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​