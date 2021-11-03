‘Keen environmentalist’ Sammy Wilson brands COP26 ‘a climate circus’

Sammy Wilson has branded COP26 a "climate circus" as he warned the Chancellor about the "huge costs" of net zero.

And writing in Wednesday’s Belfast Telegraph, the DUP MP — who described himself as “a keen environmentalist” — also questioned whether world leaders can really “control the earth’s thermostat” simply by reducing C02 emissions.

In a Commons question to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Mr Wilson asked: “Given the commitments which the Prime Minister is making at the climate circus in Glasgow this week, how can the Chancellor possibly say that public finances will be managed effectively when the huge costs of net zero are not even published by the Treasury, let alone known by the public, and we are already seeing taxes increasing to pay for the huge infrastructure changes which reaching net zero are going to entail."

The Chancellor replied: "I very much appreciate (his) concern about the cost of transitioning to net zero. What I'd say to him is the Government is also mindful of those costs.”

He said the net zero strategy would be backed up by £30bn of investment, with Northern Ireland to receive around £1.5bn.

In his letter published in Wednesday’s Telegraph, Mr Wilson questioned efforts to change the climate at COP26, which is being attended by his DUP colleagues First Minister Paul Givan and Environment Minister Edwin Poots.

“Those with a basic knowledge of geography, science and history would know that the earth’s climate is constantly changing and the natural forces which are responsible are well beyond the ability of man to influence,” he said.

A spokesperson for Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland responded: “The DUP should be deeply embarrassed by what Sammy Wilson has said – while his party colleagues are at the COP26 negotiations and when the survivability of life on our planet is at stake.”

They continued: “Does the former Environment Minister, who previously tried to ban adverts warning of the effects of climate change, know more than the world’s leading climate scientists?”

The environmental group noted that scientists had concluded through the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report that it was “indisputable” that human activities are causing climate change including extreme events like heat waves, heavy rainfall and droughts.

“In the face of this, the DUP, who still hold responsibility for the Environment and Climate, needs to be seriously questioned on their commitment to tackling the climate crisis. Will they continue to stand in the way of strong and ambitious climate legislation and will their strategies continue to tie us into an extractive economy married to fossil fuels?”

Meanwhile, Mr Givan has explained why Stormont is still investing in natural gas.

“We have been rolling out that network to help transition away from heating oil to gas and there’s other measures we’ll look at supporting,” he told the BBC.

“Heat pumps, for example, is one but it isn’t economically viable when people are looking at that comparison with (gas) boilers.”

But Friends of the Earth added: “The move from oil to gas is not, as is painted by the First Minister, climate action. Gas, to remind Minister Givan, is a fossil fuel. We cannot continue to allow fossil fuel exploration, extraction or infrastructure.

"There is no climate-safe solution that includes fossil fuels. And this includes hydrogen extracted from natural gas which actually increases greenhouse gases by 20%. The government needs to invest heavily in the insulation of homes and support for decentralised, community-owned renewable energy projects.”