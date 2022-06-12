Keir Starmer hits out at Boris Johnson: ‘I have never known a time when trust in a prime minister was so low

During a visit to Belfast Labour leader Keir Starmer says his party is invested in the future of Northern Ireland

Down one of the long and winding corridors at Stormont on Friday, Keir Starmer’s team is huddled around a long green table. Their heads are buried in laptops and phones as they meticulously plan the Labour leader’s next move on an essential visit to Belfast.

Five minutes for his next interview and 10 minutes for preparation, before a six-minute press conference. There are teas, coffee, jugs of water and scones dripping with jam and cream.

“Please help yourself to one of the 35 scones we have here,” one of the officials says with a smile.

“You are pronouncing that all wrong, that is not how you say ‘scone’,” says another.

And so, with Starmer in a meeting in the room next door, the discussion turns to the pronunciation of scone. Is it ‘skon’, to rhyme with ‘gone’, or ‘skone’, to rhyme with ‘bone’?

“Surely it is skone?” asks Northern Ireland Shadow Secretary of State Peter Kyle. It took an unidentified man with a Belfast accent to remind them it is ‘skon’ in these parts.

The group laughs. If they learn anything on their fact-finding mission to Northern Ireland it will be the region’s brutal honesty on all matters — even on scones.

Their boss knows that. For five years, Starmer was the human rights adviser to the Policing Board in Northern Ireland, working to ensure the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) fully complied with its obligations under the Human Rights Act 1998.

Now he is back, with an opportunity to appear like a prime minister-in-waiting amid the stalemate at Stormont, the strained relationship with Dublin and an under-fire Boris Johnson.

A door opens from the side of the room and in bounces the man who wants to become the next leader of the British government. He orders some of his team out of the room for “privacy” and pulls over a chair. “Shall we do this?” he asks and takes a sip of water.

With Johnson limping on despite winning a confidence vote last week, all eyes will be on Westminster tomorrow when the UK government will introduce its controversial bill to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol. But how damaging is that to political stability?

“In the lead-up to and the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, the most important ingredient was trust — high levels of trust — and in the intervening years there have been many challenges,” says Starmer. “Most of them have been resolved and I think the challenges that are now being faced — the protocol, legacy — can be resolved with trust. But that is lacking with this prime minister.”

The protocol was jointly agreed upon by the UK and EU as part of the Withdrawal Agreement to keep the Irish land Border free-flowing.

The arrangements instead require regulatory checks and customs declarations on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Unionists in Northern Ireland are vociferously opposed to the protocol, claiming it has undermined the region’s place within the UK.

The day before we met Starmer was in Dublin, where he met Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and President Michael D Higgins.

“In all the time spent coming and going to Belfast and Dublin I have never known a time when the trust in a British prime minister is as low as it is now,” he says.

“That role envisaged under the Good Friday Agreement of the honest broker is not there under this prime minister and that is a very serious impediment to progress.”

Northern Ireland has changed since Starmer worked here, with the last Assembly election returning Sinn Féin as the biggest party and Michelle O’Neill as first minister-designate.

However, the Democratic Unionist Party is refusing to form a power-sharing government until the protocol row is resolved. Until then, the political institutions have grounded to a halt — again.

It is Sinn Féin’s desire to hold a Border poll, but would Starmer, if he was prime minister, block any attempt at Northern Ireland breaking away from the United Kingdom?

“I don’t think a Border poll is on the horizon and therefore that is hypothetical,” he says. “What I do see is the immediate challenge, which is dealing with the issues under the protocol. Businesses want to see practical resolutions to the issues they are facing.

“We have a cost-of-living crisis in Northern Ireland which is hitting here very hard and we don’t have the institutions up and running.”

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has already said the party would work toward holding a Border poll within the next five years. It comes as the SNP insists it wants to hold a Scottish independence referendum before the end of next year after the party came out on top in Scotland’s council elections.

“I think the immediate focus for all politicians, including myself, is pretty obvious and that is on those immediate issues,” Starmer says.

The Good Friday Agreement 1998 states Northern Ireland will remain part of the UK and “shall not cease to be so without the consent of a majority of the people of Northern Ireland voting in a poll”. It also states the UK Government’s Northern Ireland Secretary would agree to hold a poll if it appeared likely that a majority of people wanted a united Ireland.

But where does Starmer stand on the Irish unity question?

“Absolutely full square with the letter and spirit of the Good Friday Agreement.”

That the people should decide?

“Exactly.”

He condemns loyalist violence and attacks over the protocol, though does not name the groups allegedly involved. He says he “condemns all violence, that is my starting point”.

On Stormont, he says he wants to see power-sharing back up and running but adds that he “understands” the DUP’s “concerns about the protocol”.

“I think they can be resolved around the negotiating table, that includes the EU.”

Most of the 3,500 killings during the Troubles are unsolved, leaving a backlog of “legacy” cases, with the UK government looking set to offer immunity to those who cooperate with truth recovery investigations.

The proposal for a blanket amnesty caused outrage, being viewed as an attempt to shield security forces veterans from prosecution, leaving victims’ families without hope of truth or justice.

“That is why we opposed the legislation put forward, not least because the legislation put forward does not have the support of any of the political parties in Northern Ireland,” says Starmer.

“It doesn’t have the support of victims’ groups, who have told me themselves that they haven’t even been consulted. It doesn’t have the support of the Irish Government. If I have learned anything in the 20 years I have been working and engaged with issues in Northern Ireland, it is you don’t proceed without that sort of support.”

There are no votes in Northern Ireland for him, so why does he care?

“The Labour Party cares deeply about the relationship between Ireland and the UK, I personally care about it. Northern Ireland matters to my Labour party, it matters to me,” he says.

“What I want to do is bring back that level of trust and engagement and statecraft that is desperately needed in Northern Ireland.”

While at Stormont, he held discussions with Alliance leader Naomi Long and deputy leader Stephen Farry, and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and South Belfast MP Claire Hanna.

Earlier in the week he met DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and UUP head Doug Beattie in London and had talks with Sinn Féin on the Thursday evening before.

After their meeting, Long said reform of the Stormont institutions was necessary to prevent single parties from being able to block the formation of a devolved executive.

“If the government wants to take some legislation forward so that these institutions here can be restored and that they can do that on a stable footing, they should be looking to reform these institutions in legislation to ensure that no party can hold the institutions to ransom going forward,” Long said.

“This is too important for games. We encourage the Labour Party to work constructively with the Government to take whatever steps are necessary to protect Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.”

Starmer also had meetings with US consul general Paul Narain and PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne in Belfast.

“How are you enjoying your trip to the island of Ireland?” I ask.

“It’s great,” says Starmer. “But that train journey from Dublin to Belfast [just under three hours] was a little long.”

One of his backroom team jokingly announces that speeding up cross-Border rail services would be a priority for a Labour-led government.

But mending relations between the UK government and Northern Ireland may be higher on the agenda if Starmer ever gets the keys to Number 10.