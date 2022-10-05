Ken Robinson: Tributes paid to former Ulster Unionist MLA after his death aged 80

The Ulster Unionist Party has paid tribute following the death of former MLA and councillor Ken Robinson.

Mr Robinson, who was 80, was elected to the old Newtownabbey council in 1997. He was also elected to the Assembly, representing East Antrim, in 1998 and was subsequently re-elected in 2003 and 2007. He stepped down in 2011.

Alderman Mark Cosgrove, the UUP group leader on Antrim & Newtownabbey Council, led tributes.

He said: “All members of the Ulster Unionist Party are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former colleague Ken Robinson.

“Ken was a very friendly and personable man who was highly regarded by Council and Stormont colleagues across all parties and by the electorate.

“Ken had a previous career as a teacher and school principal, was a keen football fan — particularly of Glentoran FC — and was a member of the Orange Order.

Mr Cosgrove concluded: “On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party I would like to send my deepest condolences to Ken’s family and his many friends, at this sad time.”

Tributes were also paid by political rivals.

SDLP councillor Roisin Lynch said Mr Robinson would be fondly remembered for his efforts on behalf of the community.

“Mr Robinson was well liked and respected across all of Northern Ireland’s political parties and he made a significant contribution during the early years of the Assembly as one of the MLAs elected in 1998 following the Good Friday Agreement," she said.

“He put his previous experience as a teacher and school principal to good use during his time on Stormont’s Education Committee and was passionate about improving outcomes for young people across the North.

“During his time in politics Mr Robinson supported and took part in many local community projects and initiatives that have had a lasting impact and he will fondly remembered for all the good work he did in this area during his political career.”