Kick the sycophants from your Cabinet, MPs warn Johnson

Boris Johnson is facing demands for a wholesale cull of his Cabinet after scraping through a vote of confidence in his leadership by 211 votes to 148.

The Prime Minister’s victory spared him the humiliation of ejection from Downing Street by his party but left him deeply wounded ahead of two by-elections this month and a general election less than two years away.

The total of 41.2% of Tory MPs opposing the leader was far worse than expected by Mr Johnson’s allies, and significantly higher than the 36.9% voting no confidence in Theresa May six months before she was forced from office.

Speaking in Downing Street moments after the outcome was announced, Mr Johnson said the Government could now “move on” following a “convincing” and “decisive” result.

He denied that he was interested in calling a snap election to avoid being a lame duck prime minister, but critics made clear they would not relent in their calls for him to go.

Veteran MP Sir Roger Gale said Mr Johnson had “lost the support of a significant portion of his party” and should consider his position. Following the “severely damaging” result, Sir Roger said he would be “surprised if the prime minister is still in Downing Street in the autumn”.

Another MP who submitted a no-confidence letter in the Prime Minister’s leadership said: “He’s finished. The Cabinet ought to step in.”

York MP Julian Sturdy said Mr Johnson should “consider his position” because he “no longer enjoys the full-hearted confidence of the parliamentary party”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Conservative MPs made their choice tonight. They have ignored the British people and hitched themselves and their party firmly to Boris Johnson and everything that he represents.”

Critics said that if he is to remain in power, Mr Johnson must deliver a change in the style of his leadership and a radical revamp of his Cabinet to remove hardline loyalists like Nadine Dorries and Mark Spencer, who are seen to have underperformed and antagonised voters.

In their place, backbenchers called for a more inclusive frontbench better reflecting the party’s one nation traditions, as well as a clearer vision of the direction in which Mr Johnson wants to take the country.

In an appeal to backbenchers just hours before the vote, the Prime Minister promised tax cuts and reductions in regulation and public spending as he urged MPs not to hand power to Labour by descending into “pointless fratricidal debate about the future of our party”.

But he risked infuriating Conservatives who have been on the receiving end of voter anger over the ‘partygate’ scandal by declaring: “I’d do it again.”

One former Cabinet minister who voted for Mr Johnson said the Prime Minister needed a stronger team around him as he attempted to win back trust in the wake of the furore.

The MP added: “He needs to appoint Cabinet ministers who know their own minds and who don’t give statements that sound sycophantic and, frankly, f***ing stupid”.

Another senior Tory MP said a “massive cull” of the Cabinet was needed, describing many of them as “rubbish”.

One MP who voted against Mr Johnson said that after surviving the vote, he had to appoint a “wider” group of cabinet ministers from different wings of his party amid complaints too many support a hard line on Brexit.

© The Independent