Kicking down road ‘laughable,’ says Sinn Fein as bonfire motion fails: PUP councillor blasts attempt to ‘undermine unionist culture’

Belfast City Council rejects motion and instead passes Alliance amendment calling for review and for Executive to publish report by the report by the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition

Divisive issue: The bonfire built this year in the Highfield estate off the Springfield Road in west Belfast. Credit: Elvis Zaldaris

A Sinn Fein motion calling for a strict application process for all bonfires in Belfast has been rejected by the council.

Belfast City councillors instead backed an amendment from the Alliance Party calling for a review into the 2021 bonfire season and urging for the Executive to publish the long-awaited report by the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition (Fict).

Sinn Fein's motion, tabled more than a month ago, would have seen all bonfire associations having to submit an application to the council before the pyre could go ahead. These applications would have had to include details of public liability insurance and a risk assessment agreed by the PSNI, fire service and council, among other measures.

The party's move followed an incident in July in which a 17-year-old boy suffered burns to his face and body at a bonfire at Silverstream Crescent in Ballysillan. Several contentious bonfires have been built on council land over the years, but there has been no statutory regulation of pyres to date.

During a meeting of Belfast City Council (BCC) on Tuesday night, Alliance tabled its amendment to replace the Sinn Fein motion. Councillor Nuala McAllister said she agreed that bonfires need to be regulated, but in a realistic and workable way that is not just about "politicking".

"We want to see a situation going forward where we can handle problem bonfires in a constructive way that will actually see them ceasing to exist," she said.

Sinn Fein's Ronan McLaughlin said he was actually able to get a quote for public liability insurance for a bonfire in the city earlier on Tuesday and, in getting his quote, he was asked a series of "reasonable" questions regarding first aid, stewards and the size of the proposed bonfire. He said this showed his party’s proposals were workable.

"Kicking [the issue] down the road and asking for a Fict report at this point is frankly laughable," he added.

PUP councillor John Kyle branded the Sinn Fein motion "counterproductive" and "unenforceable" and said there has been "steady progress" on the issue of bonfires over the years.

"There are fewer but better managed bonfires, we have eliminated tyres from bonfires almost completely, there has been less anti-social behaviour, less fly-tipping, less on-street drinking and fewer callouts to the emergency services," he said.

"What we really have here is a success story on behalf of the council... This motion is a further attempt by Sinn Fein to suppress and undermine unionist culture," he said.

"It is an attempt to strangle the tradition through layers of bureaucracy. It is a provocative move and a provocative policy and it will reinforce the view of many that Sinn Fein is attempting to provoke a reaction among some, making things worse."

SDLP council group leader Donal Lyons said a review into the 2021 bonfire season "would not bring up anything new" and his party supported the Sinn Fein motion.

"There are a number of monster pyres every year that are getting bigger, getting more hazardous, bringing health concerns, environmental concerns and all those other issues we've identified over the years," he said.

"The requirements [in the proposed application process] are entirely reasonable and they are similar to the applications to hold any other event on council land."

DUP council group leader Brian Kingston said his party supports self-regulation and July bonfires are a legitimate form of cultural expression.

"This Sinn Fein motion lacks any reality, is unworkable, and was designed to provoke a reaction," he said.

People Before Profit’s Matt Collins said his party does not support the Alliance amendment and he welcomed the "thrust" of the SF motion. However he rejected a sentence in the motion concerning involvement of the PSNI in enforcement of bonfires that did not meet the application criteria.

Sinn Fein’s Ciaran Beattie branded the Alliance amendment as "cowardice" as it doesn't address the issue. "This is not unenforceable,” he said.

"We have plenty of enforcement powers in this council, health, building control, dog fouling, we have a whole raft of enforcement powers and they are for safety," he said.

Mr Beattie highlighted how the human rights of those who live next to bonfires and those who may have their posters burned on bonfires have been "abused" in the past by the pyres.

"Going forward, this [regulation] will happen, whether it happens tonight or not," he added.

Alliance's amended motion went to a vote and passed, with 33 votes in favour and 26 against. Sinn Fein, the SDLP and People Before Profit voted against, with all others voting in favour.