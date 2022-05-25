Killers could go on to profit from Troubles amnesty, warns MP

Shadow NI Secretary leads criticism as Government’s proposed immunity legislation is debated in Commons

A self-confessed killer can go on to profit from their crimes after receiving immunity under new Government proposals to deal with the legacy of the Troubles, a senior MP has said.

Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State Peter Kyle said there was nothing in the Bill that would prevent a multiple killer writing a book after securing immunity from prosecution.

He also criticised the “bar for immunity” which he said was set “so low” that it was offensive to the families who have lost loved ones.

Mr Kyle was speaking during a Commons debate on the legislation.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill proposes replacing all criminal and civil cases with an information recovery body.

That body would offer immunity to people who co-operate and provide information to a judge-led panel.

The Bill received its second reading in the Commons on Tuesday. Labour previously stated they would whip their members to vote against the legacy proposals, saying the Bill did not prioritise the needs of victims.

The Bill was introduced to MPs a week ago and is expected to have a third reading this week, as the Government attempts to fast track the legislation.

While the proposed legislation differs from the Command Paper released by the Government last year, which offered a blanket amnesty, it still has a mechanism to grant immunity in return for information provided to a judge-led panel.

Victims of loyalist and State violence held protests at the Guildhall in Londonderry, in Belfast city centre and at Parliament Square in London while the Bill was being debated by MPs.

All victims’ groups have spoken out against the legislation.

Only the Veterans’ Commissioner Danny Kinahan has welcomed the Bill, saying he believed it was “a step in the right direction”.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis told MPs that the “current system is broken”, adding that it was “delivering neither justice nor information to the vast majority of families”.

He added: “The lengthy, adversarial and complex legal processes do not offer the most effective route to information recovery. Nor do they foster understanding, acknowledgement, and reconciliation.

“Faith in the criminal justice model to deal with legacy cases has been undermined. The high standard of proof required to secure a successful prosecution, combined with the passage of time and difficulty in securing sufficient evidence, means that victims and their families very rarely, if ever, obtain the outcome they seek from that process.

“We must be honest about the limitations of focusing on criminal justice as a means to secure truth and accountability in relation to what happened to those who were killed or injured.”

Mr Lewis said because most Troubles cases were more than 40 years old, the prospect of successful prosecutions was “vanishingly small”, adding that the legislation “seeks to address this most difficult and sensitive of issues”.

The head of the Human Rights Commission has expressed concerns about the legalities of the Bill. Alyson Kilpatrick said: “We have not had an acceptable amount of time or prior consultation to enter a detailed written response today, but having worked overtime and at speed we are sure that this Bill is substantially, in fact almost certainly fatally, flawed.

“We will, as soon as able, publish our detailed analysis but draw attention immediately to the incompatibility with Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights and therefore the breach of the Human Rights Act 1998 that will surely follow.”

Former Secretary of State Julian Smith, in an emotional address to the MPs, urged his party to reconsider aspects of the Bill.

The DUP’s MP Jim Shannon also spoke emotionally about the murder of his cousin by the IRA.

Stephen Farry from the Alliance Party said if it went ahead the Bill would produce “law that will prove to be utterly unworkable”.

Former SDLP councillor Mairia Cahill said there is nothing in the Bill that excludes members of paramilitary groups accused of rape from seeking immunity.

Ms Cahill, who went public about her own sexual abuse at the hands of an alleged IRA member, said: “The Bill itself refers to a Troubles-related offence as something which caused a person to ‘suffer serious physical or mental harm’.

“Paramilitary or State sexual crimes or cover-up of those obviously caused serious mental or physical harm to victims and this Bill does not prohibit any perpetrators of those acts from seeking amnesty.

“The NIO is now trying to backpedal to say this applies to death only. This is false.

“They would do well to actually read the Bill they are railroading through the House of Commons.

“It is appalling, and victims of conflict, which included people who had experiences like me, should be entitled to hold their perpetrators to account.”