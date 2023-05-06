King Charles coronation: Michelle O’Neill’s attendance about ‘representing everyone’, says Gerry Adams

A republican protest against the coronation was held on the streets of west Belfast this morning.

Padraic Mac Coitir (left) holding a sign in Irish saying, “Ni He Ar Fine E, (Not Our King!),” during a white line protest at International Wall on the Falls Road, Belfast, on the day of the Coronation of Charles III and Camilla. Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX © — © Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill departs following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Pic: Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images — © Getty Images

Michelle O’Neill’s attendance at the coronation of King Charles is about “demonstrating her commitment to be a Minister for everyone,” former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams has said.

The new monarch was crowned at a ceremony in Westminster Abbey this morning, with wife Camilla being crowned Queen.

Ms O’Neill attended the ceremony along with Alex Maskey, who was invited as Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly. She said she was attending the event as “First Minister Designate".

"Today I will attend the coronation of King Charles III as First Minister Designate,” she tweeted.

“My determination is to keep moving forward, and to represent the whole community. The political landscape across our island is changing. My focus is on building a shared future for all.”

Former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams has used his Andersonstown News column to voice his support for Ms O’Neill’s decision, but recognised there was republican opposition to her stance.

"Republicans are against unelected hierarchies of all kinds, including monarchies. That would be the case even if, God forbid, there was a native Irish one,” he said.

"The Good Friday Agreement referendum on the future will decide that. Governing ourselves means everyone who lives here having respect and tolerance for each other.

"That’s what the First Minister and the Assembly Ceann Comhairle’s acceptance of the coronation invite is about. No matter about their own personal and political or ideological view they are about representing everyone as best they can.

"Those who expect a reciprocal gesture from the extremes of unionism are naive. That is not the rationale for this initiative. A First Minister for all is exactly that.

"Michelle O'Neill continues to hold, and to act on, her own republican views, but as First Minister designate she is demonstrating her commitment to be a Minister for everyone.”

TUV and Alliance Party leaders Jim Allister and Naomi Long were also in attendance at the ceremony, with Mr Allister saying he was “disappointed” Mrs Long did not participate in a public affirmation of allegiance to the King.

"It was a great honour to attend today’s Coronation Service in Westminster Abbey. This was a most momentous occasion in the history of our nation,” he said.

“The event itself was a blend of the solemn, based on relevant scriptural references, and great pageantry. A truly British spectacular.

“In terms of the politics of the event I was disappointed to observe that Naomi Long joined with Sinn Fein and the SDLP in refusing to participate in the public affirmation of allegiance.

“If Alliance doesn’t owe allegiance to the United Kingdom, then where does its allegiance lie?”

It comes after a white-line protest took place at the International Wall in west Belfast to coincide with the coronation celebrations at Buckingham Palace.

Around 50-60 people took part in the protest, organised by Irish socialist republican group Lasair Dhearg. Protestors held red flags carrying the yellow star emblem of the group and placards bearing the blilingual message “Ní hé ár Ríne é/Not our king”.

A statement on their Facebook page said the protest on the Falls Road was to show opposition to “poverty, occupation [and] monarchy”.

"Over 100 gathered alongside a heavy press presence at Belfast's International Wall on the Falls Road as the British coronation was underway to send a clear message to the media and state political parties that we do not accept poverty, occupation or monarchy,” they said.

“Against a backdrop of rising poverty rates and growing calls for justice for victims of state collusion members of certain political parties saw fit instead to attend the coronation of the Commander-in-Chief of Britain’s occupying forces.”

Earlier this morning, the head of anti-monarchist campaign group ‘Republic’ was arrested by police during a protest in Trafalgar Square ahead of King Charles’ Coronation.

Footage showed protesters in "Not My King" t-shirts being detained, including Republic's CEO Graham Smith.