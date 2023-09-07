King Charles should not sign Legacy Bill into law, says former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern

The former Fianna Fáil leader said an approach based on the Stormont House Agreement should be taken.

Mr Ahern has said King Charles should not sign into law the new legislation

King Charles should not give his assent to a controversial Troubles legacy legislation that “ignores civil and human rights”, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said.

On Tuesday, MPs in the House of Commons rejected amendments from the House of Lords to the bill, which is now on the verge of becoming law.

It includes a form of limited immunity for some perpetrators of crimes committed during the Northern Ireland Troubles and would also prevent future civil cases and inquests into legacy offences.

The bill has been condemned by victims groups and politicians across Northern Ireland.

Mr Ahern said the British government should not be asking King Charles to sign off on legislation on which “nobody agrees”.

"If it was an Irish position, we would be looking to the President not to sign the bill,” he told RTÉ’s Today With Claire Byrne show.

"I don’t know what the King can do, but he seems to be a fair person, he understands Ireland; they should not be asking him to sign a bill that is clearly against civil rights and human rights.

“Why bring everyone to this point when this bill should be stood down? If it was Michael D (Higgins), I could not see him signing this legislation.”

Mr Ahern also criticised the methodology of appealing to perpetrators to come forward of their own accord.

"The belief is that people will come forward or be contactable and make statements saying they have a case to answer,” he said.

“We know in the 100 years of Irish history that what happens is that people don’t come forward. There might be a handful on their deathbed, but you’re not going to get people coming forward.

"I’m not too sure why the British government have pushed this so strongly. Clearly there is a lobby within the Tory party that believe that for the vets they should deal with this issue.

"I understand that a lot of vets have looked at this issue and feel this isn’t the way to go.

"You never should bring in legislation you know is not workable, and they know this won’t work.”

The former Fianna Fáil leader stopped short of calling for the Irish government to take inter-state legal action against the UK Government, but said there should be an appeal for a more workable arrangement.

"I’ve met victims’ groups and I’ve always tried to be honest and say I cannot see a system that can deal with every case ad infinitum into the future,” he said.

"But you can try and deal with cases where there is new evidence which is what the Stormont House Agreement was.

"This legislation – which is effectively saying that criminal cases, civil cases, inquests would all be gone – seems to be a very cruel way of dealing with victims.

“What may happen is either the Irish government deal with this – which is being talked about today by the Taoiseach and the Tanáiste – or individuals will take it to court. One way or another, this is headed to court."