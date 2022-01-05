Knighthood for Tony Blair branded an ‘absolute disgrace’ by Northern Ireland victims campaigner

A victims campaigner who was seriously injured in an IRA bombing has condemned plans to award a knighthood to former Prime Minister Tony Blair as “absolutely disgusting”.

Alex Bunting lost a leg in 1991 after a bomb detonated in the taxi he was driving during his early morning shift in Belfast.

After rebuilding his life over many years and becoming a campaigner he was eventually awarded an MBE in 2017.

He told the Belfast Telegraph that although Tony Blair had played a major part in securing the 1998 peace deal, agreeing to measures such as On The Run letters for republican terrorists should not be celebrated.

A petition to have the former Labour leader’s knighthood rescinded has now reached well over half a million signatures.

“My view is that it’s an absolute disgrace to be honest with you, “ Mr Bunting told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Everything he done was totally wrong. It was him that started letting the prisoners out and the OTR letters.

“Now we’re left in the quagmire with the Conservative British Government trying to stop people getting justice.

“That started with him — the people that he gave all those amnesties to was the start of the slippery slope.”

Mr Bunting said he accepted it was unlikely that any peace deal could realistically have pleased everyone.

“I totally agree. You had the prisoners getting out, I suppose we had to take that on the chin. But all of a sudden it comes out about the OTR letters.

“These people were wanted for the most heinous of crimes. The most dreadful things that happened.

“I was shocked when I heard he had been knighted. But that’s the way it goes, sometimes you just have to accept it’s nothing to do with yourself or anyone else.

“He was a bad choice, and I don’t think if you talked to many of the victims in Northern Ireland they would be happy.”

Tony Blair played key role in 1998 peace agreement

Kenny Donaldson, spokesman for Innocent Victims United, said Blair’s approach to Northern Ireland could be summed up as “the ends justify the means”.

“There will be people who will say that he was the British Prime Minister who ultimately brought ‘peace’ to Northern Ireland — but is it ‘peace’ that has actually been brought or is it a settlement based upon mutual tribal veto?”

Mr Donaldson said those represented by his organisation would view the Blair legacy as including “the empowerment of Provisional IRA terrorism”; the OTR scheme which “corrupted justice”; presiding over the Royal Prerogatives of Mercy; and his alleged role in standing in the way of compensation for those affected by Gaddafi sponsored terrorism.

“There will be many others who have searing pain as a result of the Iraq War and its legacy of death and mental turmoil for thousands of British citizens,” Mr Donaldson said.

“The level of response to the Petition would indicate that there is a huge problem with Tony Blair receiving the knighthood and it is appropriate that Parliament would discuss these matters and show leadership around these issues.”

The current Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, defended the decision and said his predecessor had been “a very successful Prime Minister,” especially for his work in Northern Ireland.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Sir Keir said his legacy had ultimately left a “profound” influence of peace for both communities in Northern Ireland.

“I haven’t got time this morning to list all of his many achievements which I think vastly improved our country... the one I would pick out in particular would be the work he did in Northern Ireland and the peace process and the huge change that has made,” Sir Keir said.