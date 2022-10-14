Kwasi Kwarteng sacked: Jeremy Hunt appointed Chancellor by Liz Truss as she confirms U-turn on ‘mini-budget’

Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed to see through her low-tax agenda as she announced a major U-turn after sacking Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor.

Mr Kwarteng has departed after just 38 days in post and is replaced by Jeremy Hunt.

In a Downing Street press conference this afternoon, the Prime Minister said it’s “clear” parts of her plan went “further and faster" than expected, referencing the market reaction.

In reaction to the Chancellor’s proposals, the Bank of England raised interest rates and mortgage lenders pulled products.

"I want to deliver a low tax, high wage, high growth economy," Ms Truss continued. “That mission remains.”

Ms Truss confirmed she would be backtracking on her plan on freezing corporation tax, saying "we need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline".

She added the decision to now keep the increase in Corporation Tax will add “£18bn in taxes for the country.”

Ms Truss also paid tribute to her former Chancellor, adding Mr Kwarteng is a “great friend” whom she was “sorry to lose.”

She said his replacement, Mr Hunt, "shares (her) vision” and he will now lead the unveiling of further financial plans at the end of the month.

The Prime Minister rejected questions around whether she should remain in the role. She answered one question by saying: "I'm absolutely determined to see through what I promised, to deliver a higher growth, more prosperous United Kingdom to see us through the storm we face.”

Asked about her credibility in her very short press conference, which ended after just four questions, she told the BBC’s Political Editor Chris Mason: “What I've done today is make sure we have economic stability”

The Prime Minister's comments and Kwarteng’s exit follows weeks of economic turmoil in reaction to their ‘mini-budget’.

On Friday morning Mr Kwarteng confirmed he had been asked to step down from his role as Chancellor.

In response to the PM, he wrote: "When you asked me to serve as your Chancellor, I did so in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices. However, your vision of optimism, growth and change was right.

"As I have said many times in the past weeks, following the status quo was simply not an option.”

Confirming he would return to the backbenches, Mr Kwarteng said: “The economic environment has changed rapidly since we set out the Growth Plan on September 23.”

He added: “It is important now as we move forward to emphasise your government’s commitment to fiscal discipline. The Medium-Term Fiscal Plan is crucial to this end, and I look forward to supporting you and my successor.”

He closed by saying he had seen the Prime Minister’s “dedication and determination”.

"I believe your vision is the right one. It has been an honour to serve as your first Chancellor. Your success is this country's success and I wish you well.”

Mr Kwarteng flew back from Washington DC on Friday morning, after Conservative MPs continued to criticise his economic plans.

Shortly after his statement, it was confirmed Mr Hunt is to be the new Chancellor.

Mr Hunt served briefly as Foreign Secretary during the latter days of Theresa May’s premiership.

He also served as Culture Secretary and Health Secretary under David Cameron.

His most recent position was the Chair of Health and Social Care Select Committee.

Born in Kennington, and raised in Surrey, Hunt was previously worked in consultancy and teaching before entering politics. He was first elected MP of South West Surry in 2005.

It has also been confirmed Treasury secretary Chris Philp has been moved aside following the resignation of Mr Kwarteng. He will become Paymaster General, and Minister for the Cabinet Office.

Edward Argar MP will replace him as Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Kwarteng, a former business secretary, now ranks as the second-shortest serving Chancellor in the history of the role at 38 days, only after Iain Macleod who died in office after 30 days.

Reacting to his sacking, Sinn Fein’s Caoimhe Archibald said since the former Chancellor’s ‘mini-budget’ there has been “utter chaos which will punish ordinary workers, families and businesses.

“The Tories are now on their fourth Chancellor in four months as the fall-out of the reckless ‘mini-budget’ has resulted in Kwasi Kwarteng getting the sack," she said.

"For the past three weeks since the announcement of the 'mini-budget' there has been utter chaos which will punish ordinary workers, families and businesses by pushing up mortgages and hiking business borrowing costs.

“It has been clear for some time that Liz Truss and the Tory government needs to scrap this plan, end their shameless policy of lining the pockets of the rich and halt the attack on our public services.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the whole Government - and not just Mr Kwarteng - needed to go.

"Changing the chancellor doesn't undo the damage made in Downing Street," he tweeted.

"Liz Truss' reckless approach has crashed the economy, causing mortgages to skyrocket, and has undermined Britain's standing on the world stage. We need a change in Government."