Labour Lords to table 20 changes to Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in bid to scupper legislation

Labour peers in the House of Lords are expected to demand more than 20 changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill as part of a bid to scupper the legislation.

According to The Guardian newspaper, the party’s shadow cabinet minister in the Lords Jenny Chapman said the protocol Bill was “an abomination, undermining the UK’s hard-won reputation as a responsible, trustworthy partner”.

The legislation – currently going through the House of Lords – allows ministers to override some post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland if a negotiated settlement cannot be reached with the European Union.

The Bill will reach its committee stage next week when Labour peers are expected to set out a series of strict demands on the legislation including that further negotiations with Brussels will take place before the Bill is passed.

Ms Chapman said the government should “scrap this reckless legislation” and the “probing amendments” Labour will table would set strict conditions under which any laws could be used.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, causing resentment and anger among many unionists and loyalists.

The dispute has created an impasse in efforts to form a devolved government administration in Belfast.

The UK Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by way of a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation.

There had previously been signs of renewed focus to negotiations between the UK, Brussels and the Irish Government – however with the resignation of Liz Truss it is not clear what the next step may be.

According to a motion of regret in Lords, Labour will also ask the government to prepare and publish “an impact assessment outlining the likely consequences of the use of powers in this bill on the Northern Ireland business community”

They also want the government to publish “indicative regulations, which may be laid using the powers in this bill”.

In addition, it is argued by Labour the Bill should include “a statutory requirement for the government to seek a negotiated outcome with the EU and to exhaust legal routes under the EU withdrawal agreement before availing itself of the powers in this bill”.

Baroness Chapman added: “The government must not squander the opportunity of its negotiations with the EU.

“With hard work and compromise on all sides, a deal is achievable to end this damaging, self-inflicted standoff, and scrap this reckless legislation.”

Earlier this week, the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said talks between the UK and EU would continue even if an Assembly election is called this time next week.

Mr Heaton-Harris said negotiations to break the impasse over the contentious post-Brexit Irish Sea trading arrangements will continue “no matter what”.