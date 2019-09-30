Labour MP Stella Creasy targeted by anti-abortion group after billboards featuring 'nine-week old' foetus' erected

A Labour MP who brought forward an amendment to extend abortion rights in Northern Ireland has been targeted by anti-abortion campaigners with graphic billboards showing a foetus at 'nine weeks' gestation.

In a tweet, Stella Creasy criticised Metropolitan police for not acting to stop the anti-abortion group that is targeting her with images of an unborn foetus.

The Walthamstow MP said she was left "physically sick" when Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform (CBRUK) protesters displayed the foetus' in her constituency.

Ms Creasy, who is heavily pregnant and has suffered miscarriages in the past, tweeted asking for help getting in touch with the chief executive of Clear Channel, who have been used by CBRUK to display an image of a "nine week living fetus" in prominent areas around the London district.

She also asked for help from the Home Secretary Priti Patel.

A spokeswoman for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said the foetus in the picture was more like it is at 12 weeks gestation, rather than nine.

Ms Creasy tabled a recent amendment to decriminalise abortion in Northern Ireland, which was passed by a majority in the Commons in July.

The new law won't take effect if the devolved government at Stormont is restored by October 21.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Labour MP tweeted: "Twitter-can you get me the CEO of @CCUK_Direct advertising? how much did you get for this crap? @met policeuk still think this is just 'free speech' and not harassment of women in Walthamstow? Am sorry for the graphic images and @patel4witham am reaching out to you for help now."

Clear Channel Direct later tweeted: "We apologise for a recent billboard campaign in Walthamstow. We have removed this campaign and are reviewing our internal processes."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Responding to the tweet, Ms Creasy said: "How much money from this anti abortion campaign group did you make @CCUK_Direct for taking this campaign to harass me? and will you donate that sum to @AbortionSupport by way of redress?"

A post on the CBR UK website says the Stop Stella Campaign is "calling upon Stella Creasy, MP for Walthamstow, to stop promoting human rights abuses of children in the womb.

"We are saturating Walthamstow, MP Stella Creasy’s constituency, with the humanity of the unborn child and the reality of abortion," it adds.

"Whilst highlighting to constituents how their MP is working hard to promote abortion as a 'human right'.

"We are highlighting the humanity of the unborn child on billboards and advertising kiosks around Walthamstow."

The CBRUK website even goes as far as to call Ms Creasy a "hypocrite" for being pregnant and supporting women who choose an abortion.

It said:"Stella Creasy deliberately conceals in all her public statements and dialogue on abortion - the humanity of the unborn child and what an abortion procedure actually entails.

"Yet when she is speaking about her own baby in her womb, and her previous miscarriages, she speaks openly on their humanity."

The anti-abortion group is affiliated to the CBR group in the United States.

Ms Creasy said the group was carrying out a "deliberate and sustained misogynistic form of harassment" against her.