Labour’s Peter Kyle defends party app wording after he is named Shadow Secretary of State for ‘North of Ireland’

The shadow Northern Ireland Secretary has defended his party after the term "north of Ireland" was used on Labour's conference app during the event in Liverpool.

On Saturday, the app described Peter Kyle as the "Shadow Secretary of State for North of Ireland", an alternative name for Northern Ireland which is regularly used by Sinn Fein and other republicans when describing the province.

During the conference, Mr Kyle will also speak at a Sinn Fein fringe event titled 'The Promise of Good Friday: Real Change in Ireland' which appeared under his title on the app.

Mr Kyle was promoted to the role last year by party leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph, he said the wording had occurred after the app used words "supplied by outside groups hosting meetings so people can see what’s going on across the city"and said he disagreed with the description.

“It is not in any way reflecting words spoken, crafted or published by me or the Labour Party,” he told the newspaper, adding that it will “always be Northern Ireland for the Labour Party”.

“I don’t want words to be a barrier to discussion, so I go to these meetings and introduce myself by my proper title and get down to the task at hand."

The controversy mirrors a similar incident at last year's Labour conference when literature used on that occasion also referred to the then Secretary of State Louise Haigh as “Shadow Secretary of State to the North of Ireland”.

In 2021, the “North of Ireland” term was also contained in the physical copy of Labour’s official conference guide, featuring a foreword by party leader Sir Keir Starmer, as well as in the party’s online listings.

At the time, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he had hoped "next time they will ensure that NI is given its proper title".