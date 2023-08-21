Labour’s Shadow NI Secretary Peter Kyle praises DCI John Caldwell as he shares photograph alongside senior officer

The Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary has held a meeting with DCI John Caldwell where he said he expressed his deep gratitude “for his service and bravery” on behalf of his party’s leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Labour’s Peter Kyle is currently on a visit to Northern Ireland where he has met with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

He took to the social media website X (formerly Twitter) to share the photograph alongside DCI Caldwell who was subjected to a shooting in February, which left him needing in critical care in hospital for several months.

The New IRA later claimed responsibly for the attack.

“Just met up with DCI John Caldwell, his wife Jacqueline and son Jack. On behalf of (Sir Keir Starmer) and Labour I expressed our deep gratitude for his service and bravery,” posted the NI Shadow Secretary.

“This kind and loving family deserve swift justice for the attempted murder that almost shattered their lives.”

DCI Caldwell has made few public appearances since the shooting, which took place in front of his son while he loaded footballs into the boot of a car in Omagh.

He previously made an appearance at a coronation event for the King and Queen at Hillsborough Castle in May and last month was awarded the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Special Recognition award.

Mr Kyle also posted on social media that he was updated on the PSNI data breach alongside related investigations and arrests during a meeting with Chief Constable Byrne.

Earlier today, a 50-year old man appeared in court in Co Antrim charged with two terror offences relating to a major Police Service of Northern Ireland data breach.

"I also met the police federation to listen carefully to the views of rank and file officers and staff at this difficult time”, continued Mr Kyle on social media.

“The Labour Party expects officers who serve across Northern Ireland to be safe and feel safe. We’ll continue working constructively towards that reality.”

The Labour MP also shared a photograph of himself visiting the PSNI Garden of Remembrance dedicated to officers who have lost their lives while working for the force.