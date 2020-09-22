Lack of funding won't destabilise Stormont, says UK Government

The UK Government has rejected claims that a lack of funding made available this year could "destabilise" the Stormont Executive

A government response to several recommendations made by the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee (NIAC) has been published.

The parliamentary committee said it had heard that £2bn of government funding is "insufficient" to meet the objectives of the New Decade New Approach (NDNA) agreement, noting the impact of Covid-19 would further strain public finances in Northern Ireland.

It added that pressure to prioritise which commitments in the deal can be met because of insufficient funding could "destabilise" the Executive.

The committee also called for a costed five-year plan for the implementation of the agreement that acknowledges the impact that Covid-19 will have on public finances.

This was dismissed by the government, which said an "unprecedented and generous" funding of £2bn - of which £554m has been paid out so far - had already been made available to the Executive alongside an extra £2.2bn provided to support the response to Covid-19.

It continued: "The Executive will, as is always the case, prioritise its programmes and take its own decisions to put its finances on a sustainable footing, including through setting multi-year budgets, and the Government stands ready to support them to do this."

The government also rejected a call from the committee to re-examine borrowing powers available to the Executive and local authorities.

On July 24 it said it had made "an unprecedented upfront guarantee" to the devolved administrations.

As well as a promise of at least £2.2bn in extra funding for the Executive this year, the government said the use of the Barnett formula already guaranteed Northern Ireland to a share of UK borrowing.

In concluding, the committee's report in July urged all parties to work towards implementing the NDNA deal after the collapse of Stormont had "ill-served" the people of Northern Ireland. The government's response went on to defend progress on implementing the deal despite the "natural disruption" of Covid-19.

This included resolving the nursing strike at the start of 2020, releasing £554m of the NDNA funding, the appointment of a Veteran's Commissioner and plans to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland next year.

Earlier this month, the Northern Ireland Audit Office warned that the £2.2bn cost of dealing with the pandemic so far could become much higher.

The huge Covid-19 spend has included £568m for the Department of Health, covering costs like PPE, as well as £407.9m for the Department for the Economy to cover measures like grants for small businesses.