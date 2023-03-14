Lady Trimble: David was hurt by Donaldson and Foster defections

The late former Ulster Unionist Party leader David Trimble was hurt by the defections of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Baroness Foster to the DUP, according to Lady Daphne Trimble.

Speaking to the BBC, Lady Trimble - who was this week appointed honorary UUP president - also said her husband underestimated the emotional impact of the early release of paramilitary prisoners in the wake of the Good Friday Agreement.

Ahead of the upcoming 25th anniversary of the historic peace accord, Lady Trimble spoke of when the then UUP leader got home after the deal was agreed on Good Friday, 1998.

"He was totally and utterly exhausted with the tension of it. I think I was sitting in the supermarket car park listening to the radio when it was announced," she said.

"That night I had no food in the house and we had fish and chips and I do remember when he went to the hole-in-the-wall to get money out he couldn't remember his PIN number.

"It was totally mentally exhausting. There weren't huge celebrations in the house, just a feeling of 'gosh we've done it'."

The early release of paramilitary prisoners was a major stumbling block in the negotiations that led to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

"I think he may have underestimated just how important people felt the prisoner release thing was," Lady Trimble said.

"He took a judgement that a lot of these prisoners were going to be out quite soon anyway and he didn't quite realise the emotional impact it would have on the unionist population.

"He wouldn't have agreed to it if he hadn't had to because if he didn't make agreement then there wouldn't have been an agreement.

"He didn't have a choice."

Lady Trimble said her late husband was hurt by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Baroness Foster's decision to join the DUP in 2003.

"I don't think that was easy, that I think did hurt. It was to some extent flagged up because there had been difficulties in the party for a long time," she said.

"There was a large minority in the part who were very very unhappy about the direction we were going in and at each stage I remember sitting here saying to him: 'You're just getting enough of a majority to make it worthwhile to go on to the next stage'."

Another stumbling block in the negotiations was decommissioning. Then Prime Minister Tony Blair gave David Trimble a "letter of comfort" assuring him that he would continue to put pressure on republicans on give up arms. In the end, the decommissioning of IRA weapons was not completed until 2005.

Lady Trimble said the letter was "absolutely crucial" because decommissioning "was such a big sticking point and when you got into the post-agreement scenario with his letter of resignation I think the truth was that he was really, really let down about that".

She added: "Decommissioning was not done in the way David envisaged it would be have been done by republicans or by Blair. He [Blair] let David down, there was no doubt about that."

Ultimately, the Good Friday Agreement destroyed David Trimble's political career and the UUP's position as the largest unionist party in Northern Ireland. Lady Trimble was asked if it was worth it in the end.

“I feel so proud and yes it's not been perfect and it was never was going to be perfect,” she said.

“You don't get perfect. We've had 25 years of peace and peaceful government and yes it's been acrimonious and difficult and the assembly has not been functioning, but we have had a normal society and people get on with their ordinary day-to-day lives.

“People can go shopping, go to work, get on with their children, go to school in total normality and that's a huge prize.

“I think history will be kind to him. I know the number of people who still come up to me and say what a great man your husband was.”