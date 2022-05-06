Lagan Valley: Sir Jeffrey secures seat and calls for action on protocol

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson remained steadfast as he was elected on a strong first count in Lagan Valley and says the UK Government must tackle the NI Protocol.

The DUP leader was elected on the first count in the Assembly election in Lagan Valley, taking 12,626 votes.

Sir Jeffrey said the ball is now “firmly at the foot of the Secretary of State and the Prime Minister” to address its issues with the NI Protocol.

“I made clear during the election campaign and it remains our position,” he told the Belfast Telegraph. “The UK Government in absence of an agreement with the EU… it needs to take decisive action on the NI Protocol. It said it was going to do that back last July… almost 12 months later.

“I want to see the political institutions up and running. I want to see them delivering for everyone in Northern Ireland. I recognise the pressures people are under at the moment. The ball is firmly at the foot of the Secretary of State and the Prime Minister.”

Meanwhile, Ulster Unionist Robbie Butler landed 8,242 first preference votes and was elected on the second count.

That was followed by a strong result from Alliance’s Sorcha Eastwood on 8,211, who polled stronger than 2017 and was elected on the fourth count. Her party colleague David Honeyford secured 4,183 first preference votes and was also elected, with the SDLP’s Pat Catney losing his seat.

“We were up considerably in Lagan Valley from 2017,” Ms Eastwood said. She said votes increased by almost 50% across the party candidates. “This has been a very clear consolidation of Alliance in Lagan Valley and across Northern Ireland. It’s been a hopeful day for us and Northern Ireland. We are seeing the strength and growth of Alliance across Northern Ireland.”

Robbie Butler secured a stronger win than his 2017 result, getting elected on the second count with 8,242 first preference votes and 8,632 after the second count, with 390 transfers.

“I’m pleased to have increased my first preference votes and got a few transfers on the second stage coming through,” Mr Butler said. “There’s no doubt the positive brand of unionism is alive and well in Lagan Valley. We will continue with that message and push in the next election.

Asked about the party’s overall performance across Northern Ireland, he said “there’s a long way to go yet”.

Speaking after his win, Sir Jeffrey said: “We need to see what the Government is going to do to address the issues and the problems created by the Irish Sea border. That is unacceptable.

“I am very clear and my party is very clear, we need the long shadow of the Protocol removed from the political institutions in Northern Ireland. It is creating untold harm and it needs to be dealt with. The Government need to hear that message loud and clear.” Running mate Paul Givan secured 5,062 of first preferences and took the second seat for the DUP on count four.