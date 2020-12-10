Lambeth Palace legacy talks: Victims' campaigner refuses to attend future meetings

A victims' campaigner has said he will not be attending any future legacy talks hosted by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Lambeth.

Kenny Donaldson, who represents Innocent Victims United, made the comments after a second meeting due to be held on Thursday was postponed after criticism from victims' groups.

Mr Donaldson told BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show that he took "no joy" from the talks being postponed but said he would not attend any future meetings without a major reconfiguration of the structure of the process.

"What we are saying to people very clearly now is that there needs to be openness and transparency around these issues," he said.

"The construct of that meeting and the people who were there meant that the process was thwarted from the start."

The first meeting, which took place at Lambeth Palace on November 2, was described by organisers as "a seminar" and was attended by government officials, academics, senior republican Sean Murray and loyalist Winston Irvine.

It was also attended by former Bedfordshire Assistant Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, who is heading the Operation Kenova legacy investigation.

Asked if he would attend any future talks, Mr Donaldson said: "No. There (would need to be) a significant amount of reconfiguration of that process if we were to agree to consider that. I think that is true of other victims' groups also.

"These guys need to start plowing the long hours instead of putting it together and presenting it as fait accompli and expecting victims on the sidelines clapping saying thank you. I won't have it."

Mr Donaldson said he was due to meet Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis on Thursday to discuss the talks.

UUP MLA Doug Beattie told the BBC victims' groups were right to be angry about how the talks were setup.

"Without a shadow of a doubt Jim Roddy and Harold Good were not doing this for anything other than good reasons," he said.

"But the execution of that was extremely poor. The cast of people invited to that, the manner in which it was convened, the less than open manner in which we all found out about it, the follow up about what was discussed and how the invites were issued created more confusion.

He added: "If I am honest, the reason it is not taking place is that many of those who attended the first meeting in November will not be attending the one today, so they had to cancel it."

In a statement the men behind the talks, Londonderry city centre manager Jim Roddy and former president of Ireland's Methodist Church, the Rev Harold Good, said the meeting had been postponed.

"We have heard the criticism that we should have done more to include a broader range of victims' voices in the conversation," the statement read.

"We have decided to reschedule our follow-up discussions.

"In the time remaining between now and Christmas and immediately after, we and our other stakeholders plan to engage in wider discussions with the victims' sector and others."