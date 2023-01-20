Landlord returns £600 energy payment to tenant after SDLP leader expresses ‘alarm’ on behalf of occupants

A landlord who allegedly tried to pocket a tenant’s £600 energy support payment has returned the money, it is understood.

It comes after SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he was “alarmed” to hear some landlords are taking their tenants’ vouchers.

The Foyle MP said constituents have contacted his office for help after landlords showed up at properties to take the vouchers.

“I am deeply alarmed after having people visit and contact my constituency office seeking assistance after their landlord claimed their £600 energy support payment voucher and told them they were the ones entitled to it,” he said.

"These vouchers were designed to help people struggling with the huge rise in electricity and heating costs, not to further line the pockets of landlords and I am shocked that this is taking place within our community.”

The energy support payment of £600 is being delivered to customers who use key paid metres in voucher form. The letter, which is being delivered by Royal Mail, is addressed to ‘the occupier’ of the property.

The voucher can then be taken to a Post Office in exchange for payment into customers’ bank accounts.

Mr Eastwood said “the guidance" around whom the vouchers are for “is clear.”

“These vouchers are intended for those currently occupying the property and paying for their own energy bills,” he said.

"Even if the current account is in the name of the landlord this voucher is not intended for them and it is completely wrong of them to try and claim it from tenants in need.

“Those affected are understandably extremely concerned that this has taken place, with many waiting for and relying on this payment to get through the winter, particularly during the cold weather we have been experiencing.”

The SDLP leader said he had contacted the Post Office to identify what assistance they can give to tenants who may find themselves in this situation and to examine whether landlords “can be prevented from wrongly claiming this money”.

"It’s staggering anyone would seek to exploit this situation for their own gain,” he added.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said its role is to help support customers to redeem their vouchers.

"Post Office had no involvement in the design of the scheme,” they added.

"Any issues with regards to landlords and their tenants should be directed to the energy companies.

“Keypad customers will receive a voucher from their supplier addressed to ‘the occupier’ of their property and need to bring their keypad card or app to the Post Office to redeem the voucher.”