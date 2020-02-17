Larne church attacked in hate crime as Justice Minister Long considers new law

A Catholic church in Larne has been targeted in what police are treating as a sectarian hate crime.

Officers received a report at 11am yesterday that a paint bomb had been thrown at St MacNissi's Parish Church on Agnew Street overnight. It hit the church's perimeter wall.

Sergeant Alan Lowry said: "Enquiries are continuing and at this stage the incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime."

Larne Alliance councillor Gerardine Mulvenna described the attack as "inexcusable".

"Everyone has the right to worship as they see fit without fear of intimidation or attack," she said.

"Whoever damaged St MacNissi's must be condemned in the strongest possible terms and I would urge anyone with information to pass it to the police as soon as possible.

"As a society we will not tolerate attacks on places of worship and the rule of law must apply."

The incident comes just days after Justice Minister Naomi Long confirmed she is looking at bringing in legislation to help protect Northern Ireland's religious buildings from attacks. "My officials are currently exploring evidence-based information in relation to attacks on places of worship, in liaison with the police, as well as criteria for the Places of Worship Security Fund that operates in England and Wales to assess if any similar scheme for Northern Ireland is required," she said.

"I will consider this further once I have had the opportunity to reflect on the findings."

The introduction of a Places of Worship Security Fund would allow institutions to apply for money to install security measures on their properties.

Between 2016 and 2019 there were 445 recorded attacks on places of worship.

According to PSNI figures on incidents and crimes with a hate motivation released last November, there were 13 attacks recorded at churches or chapels between October 2017 and September 2019.

Police have appealed for anyone with any information regarding the paint bomb attack at St MacNissi's Parish Church to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 608 16/02/20.

Information can also provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.