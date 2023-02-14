Last of NI councils set rates increases ahead of Wednesday’s deadline

Causeway Coast and Glens and North Down and Ards Borough Councils have completed the line up this evening.

All of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils have now set their rates rises for the 2023/24 financial year ahead of Wednesday’s Department for Communities deadline.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council this evening became the final council area to agree their rates increases in what was their third full council meeting on the subject.

Members were unable to agree a rate in a meeting last Thursday, and after a several hours of debating on Monday night, returned to the chamber on Tuesday to strike a rate of 7.95%.

It will mean the average household bill will increase by 79p per week on last year’s figures.

The rate is significantly higher than the council’s non-domestic equivalent of 4.79%, and is the second-highest in Northern Ireland behind Derry City and Strabane’s 7.97% figure.

Mayor Ivor Wallace said the council faced ‘challenges’.

"We have facilities to light and heat, vehicles like our refuse collection lorries to fuel and general maintenance and running costs,” he said.

"Unprecedented rises in utility and energy costs along with other factors including the ongoing health crisis and uncertainty around central government funding, has meant the organisation has been faced with almost £7.2m of additional financial pressures beyond our control.

"Despite this challenging backdrop, Council has agreed to realise approximately £5.6m in savings and additional income which has allowed the rate to be held at well below inflationary value which will be significant for our residents.”

Also agreeing their rates increase this evening was Ards and North Down Borough Council, who settled on an increase of 6.8%; a £3 per month increase to the average householder.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council announced details of their rates increase earlier this afternoon, with residents expected to pay an average of around £2 per month extra compared to last year’s figure.

The Council announced a domestic rates rise of 5.96% at a meeting held on Tuesday, representing an average of an additional 47p per week, or £2.04 per month on residents’ current bills.

Businesses in the area will face an average increase of around £366 per year, a rise the Council said reflects the ‘stark reality’ of significant operating cost increases due to inflationary pressures.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon District Council Paul Greenfield said ‘unavoidable pressures’ had created a ‘huge strain’ on the organisation’s latest budget.

"The Council has tried to mitigate against these significant financial pressures through the introduction of a transformation and efficiency process as well as reducing budgets to ensure vital public services, the local business economy and future investment plans are protected and revitalised into the future,” said Cllr Greenfield.

“The Council has undertaken a significant efficiencies review that is addressing cost saving within each Department to minimise the impact of tonight’s announcement on the ratepayer, generating a total of £2.6 million in budgetary savings’.

“I want to thank my fellow Members and Officers for their diligence in this process in striking the lowest possible rate for residents and businesses, in line with the significantly challenging financial situation the Council is facing.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has announced the lowest rise so far at 4.9%, while Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have agreed a rate of 5.43%.

Mid Ulster District Council announced a rise of 7.3% last week, while nearby Derry City and Strabane District Council have agreed an increase of 7.97%.

Newry Mourne and Down District Council have agreed a rates rise of 5.99%, while Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have set a rate of 5.59%.

Rates increases for Belfast City Council were slightly higher at 7.99%, while Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council agreed a rate of 7.49%.