LCC chief David Campbell and BBC presenter Chris Buckler clash on air over paramilitaries

The chair of the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) was involved in a heated exchange with BBC presenter Chris Buckler, as the pair clashed over whether the group represents paramilitaries.

The group’s chair David Campbell accused the Good Morning Ulster presenter of having an “agenda” during the radio clash, as the pair discussed comments from the DUP MP Ian Paisley that he planned to meet loyalist groups.

During the interview, Mr Campbell was questioned by the presenter about if the LCC represented loyalist paramilitaries involved in criminality.

“Your group represents the UDA the UVF and the Red Hand Commando and if you just go on Google, you will find that for those groups there are threats, there are attacks, there are drugs, there are guns - those are the stories that represent those groups you represent,” said Mr Buckler.

When asked if the LCC “represents the views of the UDA”, Mr Campbell responded “no”.

Mr Buckler continued: “The LCC has been signed up to by representatives from the three main loyalist paramilitary groups, the UVF the UDA and the Red Hand Commando.

"Are you now saying that is untrue? What part do threats attacks, drugs and guns have in that peace process?”

Interrupting the presenter in the tetchy exchange, Mr Campbell accused the BBC interviewer of having an “agenda”.

BBC presenter Chris Buckler

“Your agenda is misrepresentation,” he said.

"For you to try and represent loyalism across Northern Ireland as drug dealers and gangsters, you are completely misrepresenting tens of thousands of people and adding to the demonisation of an entire community and you should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself,” said Mr Campbell.

“Why do you not differentiate dissident loyalism from mainstream loyalism in the same way as you differentiate dissident republicanism from mainstream republicans? Because you want to be party to the demonisation of loyalism. That is your agenda."

Rejecting the accusation, Mr Buckler said: “We call out dissident republican activity on regular occasions on this programme, as you know we do.”

David Campbell added: “Stop misrepresenting an entire community in Northern Ireland. I would ask you to read the transcript of this interview when you finish. You might consider coming on tomorrow and apologising. I absolutely feel you have misrepresented an entire community.”

Responding, Mr Buckler added: “In terms of the UDA and the UVF, they are involved in criminality and you seem to be ignoring that.”

Read more LCC hits out at Joel Keys criticism after revelation he joined organisation two days before MP grilling

Representatives from the LCC recently appeared before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, with 19-year-old member Joel Keys coming under fire for suggesting he wouldn’t rule violence “off the table”, around loyalist tension over the Northern Ireland Protocol.