LCC hits out at Joel Keys criticism after revelation he joined organisation two days before MP grilling

The chairman of the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) has criticised the “vilification” of one of its members following his appearance before a Westminster committee this week.

David Campbell hit out at “elements of the media and certain politicians” over their criticism of 19-year-old Joel Keys.

Mr Keys appeared in front of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee (NIAC) on Wednesday – just two days after his first meeting with the LCC.

He sparked controversy after telling MPs that violence in response to the Northern Ireland Protocol was not “off the table”.

Mr Keys was part of the LCC delegation giving evidence to the NIAC as part of its inquiry into the protocol.

Committee chairman Simon Hoare questioned the LCC representatives on their past comments on the use of violence.

Asked if he stood by the comments, Mr Keys replied: “I would stand by the comments.

“You know there are certainly certain circumstances where violence is the only tool you have left.

“I am not sure if and when violence will be the answer. I’m just saying that I wouldn’t sort of rule it off the table.

“The minute that you rule violence out completely you are admitting that you are not willing to back up anything you believe in with anything really important.”

Following criticism of his comments, Mr Campbell issued a statement yesterday, in which he said Mr Keys and the loyalist community had been “demonised” in response to his comments to MPs.

“Although only 19 years old, Joel Keys risked his own personal safety on Good Friday to try and dissuade younger children from rioting and attacking the police at Sandy Row,” Mr Campbell said.

“The LCC felt his evidence would be helpful for the NIAC to understand how young loyalist activists feel about the Protocol.

“Subsequent to the NIAC session I was contacted by several eminent parliamentarians who commended the LCC panel in general, and Joel in particular. It is a sad reflection on Northern Ireland’s commentators that they could not be so generous.”

The Loyalist Communities Council is an umbrella group that represents three outlawed paramilitary groups: the UVF, the UDA and Red Hand Commando.

Speaking on BBC’s Evening Extra show on Thursday, Mr Keys revealed that his first meeting with the group was on Monday, just two days before appearing in front of MPs.

“I’ve had an interest in politics for a while now. My first meeting with them [the LCC] was on Monday and it was just a sort of brief on what was coming up on Wednesday,” he said.

When challenged by the show’s host Declan Harvey on the “quick turnaround”, Mr Keys responded: “It is.”

“As I’ve said I have been involved and interested in politics for some years. Although I might be a new face to a lot of people there are certainly some people who have known me for a while now,” he added.