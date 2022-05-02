Leaders’ debate part two: five questions that you want asked ahead of Northern Ireland Assembly election

With one leadership debate down and one to go, the five main parties will be preparing for what is their last chance to address the electorate before Thursday’s poll – cautious of the possibility of making a last-minute gaffe that could cost them votes.

When put on the spot for Tuesday’s BBC election debate, we look at the key questions that people want to hear asked of the party leaders.

1. With no devolved taxation powers, what can the Executive really do about the cost-of-living crisis, and how do parties intend to fund manifesto promises made on cost-of-living mitigations?

2. Given that there are around 350,000 people on a waiting list for a first appointment with a consultant in Northern Ireland, how do parties intend to tackle the health service backlog, and will they take the health ministry as a first choice of department if the opportunity arises?

3. In terms of growing the economy, what are the plans to bring new investment into Northern Ireland to create jobs at a time when businesses are suffering from post-pandemic and Brexit impacts?

4. Will the DUP go into the Executive after the election? Will they nominate if it means taking the Deputy First Minister’s post and what movement do they need to see on the Protocol before they will agree to restore devolution?

5. Given the 2020 letter between Sinn Fein’s Declan Kearney and Saoradh, should politicians be seeking back channels, entering into debate or sharing platforms with members of active paramilitary groups whether they be loyalist or dissident republican organisations?