Leaders’ debate: What to expect from BBC election showdown after poll shows big swing for DUP and Alliance

In what will be the final debate before polling stations open on Thursday, the BBC’s Jim Fitzpatrick is ready to grill party leaders as they enter the last hours of a lengthy campaign.

The UTV debate was criticised for its stop-start nature, the commercial station having to take advertising breaks.

The state broadcaster has no such commitments and so is likely to be more free-flowing.

The latest opinion polls, showing a decline in the DUP vote and a bigger-than-expected bounce for the Alliance Party, will have dismayed and delighted the two party leaders.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is in the end-game now, with little or no time to turn around what has not been the easiest of campaigns for the party’s third leader in the last year. He should be across his brief but needs to avoid any potential traps and pitfalls.

The party has been using the Protocol and now the looming possibility of a Sinn Fein First Minister to rally the unionist electorate.

If the polls are right, that has not been the most successful tactic, and it will be interesting to see if a more positive Sir Jeffrey enters the arena for the live debate.

Naomi Long should be ordering the fireworks for Friday’s celebration if the polls are accurate, she is in line to be the third and - if the stars align for Alliance - joint second largest party returned.

She needs to keep the debate on her terms and not deviate from the party message. Mrs Long has a tendency to go off on tangents, using 1,000 words where 100 would suffice. If she keeps on message and to the point, she should breeze through the debate.

Colum Eastwood seems to enjoy the cut and thrust of the hustings and put in a confident display on UTV. But the SDLP leader needs to mind the negativity and the constant bashing of rival leaders. His party has a battle on its hands if the polls are accurate, transfers will be necessary to save a few big scalps – attacking other nationalist or moderate parties may be his downfall.

UUP leader Doug Beattie put in a lacklustre performance on Sunday. He seems worn out by what has been a lengthy campaign. Mr Beattie’s rough-around-the-edges persona seems to resonate with people, specifically female voters. He needs to show more of his personality but still keep to the party message.

Aware that his lack of media polish has got him in trouble in the past, he’s being cautious and needs to not confuse careful with boring or else he will get lost amid four other huge personalities.

Sinn Fein appear buoyant. The polls do not show any gains, and even a few losses, but with unionism in flux, they have a chance to make history with a republican First Minister.

They’ve ran a positive campaign aimed at attracting those small nationalist and middle-of-the-road voters to transfer to Sinn Fein. Transfers are everything and this cannot be emphasised enough.

But what Michelle O’Neill needs to watch is any sign of smugness or one-upmanship.

The party needs to desperately avoid a final hour ‘crocodile’ moment, galvanising the unionist vote at this late stage in the campaign would be an own goal of epic proportions.

Mr Fitzpatrick is a tenacious interviewer. He will have prepared for this event meticulously and be ready to seize on any leader who tries to wing it through the hour-long debate.

It’s all still to play for with much to gain and everything to lose, so no pressure then.