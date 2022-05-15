Leading Northern Ireland medic makes plea for Stormont parties to form government

A leading medic has made a plea to the parties at Stormont to form a government in a bid to transform the Northern Ireland health service.

Dr Alan Stout from the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland said the health service here is in a “really difficult situation” and said there needs to be a minister in place to properly transform the service.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Sunday Politics, Dr Sout said: “The plans are all in place. The plans are good; there has been a huge amount of work done in the background.

“We are huge believers in democracy and public accountability. We need a minister. If we are going to do this properly and do this well, we need an entire Executive working together.

“We unashamedly are single item which is health. We unashamedly want to see the health service improve.

“We don’t solve it in Westminster, we solve it here with those local discussions.

“We need very large change to our health service and that can only be delivered with that public accountability ministers and an Executive bring.”

Dr Stout made the intervention amid an ongoing political crisis at Stormont following the Assembly election last week and the refusal by the DUP to nominate a Speaker on Friday, essentially stopping the return of power sharing.

The call also follows a joint statement released last week by the five medical organisations representing thousands of doctors and nurses across Northern Ireland, who appealed for politicians to “put patients first” and return to government immediately.

The appeal for an urgent return to government was issued by the Royal College of Nursing, the British Medical Association Northern Ireland, the Royal College of Surgeons of England, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, and the Royal College of GPs.

The DUP has argued it won’t enter an Executive until the protocol issue is resolved.

When challenged on Sunday as to whether health professionals should be engaging in the debate around the crisis at Stormont, Dr Stout argued the BMA and other organisations are “politically neutral” and said the parties have put aside their differences to work together on health before.

“We have no problems working with any political parties or all political parties,” he added.

“If we go back to the Bengoa Report, it is a perfect example of that. It is initiated by a DUP health minister Simon Hamilton it was completed and launched by a Sinn Fein health minister Michelle O’Neill.

“What we have to do is get those parties all parties together again. We have to stand up not only for our colleagues... but also for the patients that we see suffering every single day.”