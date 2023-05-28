Legacy bill fundamentally flawed and should be scrapped: Sinn Fein

Sinn Féin has said the Government’s legacy bill remains fundamentally flawed and should be scrapped, despite plans to change it.

North Belfast MP John Finucane was responding to comments by NIO minister Lord Caine on planned changes to the controversial legislation, which could be passed before the parliamentary summer recess.

The Government's Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill would provide immunity for people accused of crimes during the Troubles, as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body known as the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (Icrir).

It would also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

The Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament, has been widely criticised by Northern Ireland's political parties, the Irish Government and victims' groups.

Yesterday, Northern Ireland minister Lord Caine told the BBC that planned changes to the Bill – that will be brought forward at its next stage in the House of Lords in June – would ensure the new system was more "robustly compliant" with international law.

"I want to make sure the bill is very clear that reviews can include criminal investigations to a standard that meets our international obligations," the Tory peer said.

"I'm also looking at measures to bolster and boost the independence of the commission, after a number of criticisms that it gives the Northern Ireland secretary too many powers."

Lord Caine said there are plans for penalties to be increased for those who do not co-operate with the Icrir, and if they are found to have misled investigators, the commission could be given the power to revoke immunity.

"At this distance from many of the events of the Troubles, the likelihood of prosecutions is very slim," Lord Caine added.

"I think getting as much information as possible to those who want it in a timely manner is probably the best thing we can hope to achieve."

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said yesterday that her party had not been made aware of the planned changes, but that the legislation should be scrapped, not amended.

Later, Mr Finucane said in a statement: “The British Government continues to push ahead with its legacy bill despite opposition from victims, relatives, governments, human rights experts and the UN.

“Amendments will not change the fundamental flaws at the heart of this bill, and that’s the cynical attempt to block thousands of victims and families from getting truth and justice through the courts.

“This cruel and callous legislation is about one thing – cover up and letting British state forces who killed Irish citizens off the hook. It should be scrapped.

“I am reiterating Sinn Féin’s call for an urgent summit involving the British and Irish governments and political parties on the issue of legacy.

“If the British government is serious about upholding the legal right of victims and families to truth and justice, they will stop the passage of the Legacy Bill to allow for dialogue now.

“The legacy mechanisms agreed by the main political parties, the Irish government and the British government at Stormont House in 2014 is the best of dealing with legacy issues and that must be implemented in a human rights compliant manner without delay.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​