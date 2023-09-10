Legacy Bill may create bad blood between Dublin and London, warns Bertie Ahern

Former taoiseach finds it ‘extraordinary’ that UK Government has pursued controversial legislation

Bertie Ahern has said he found it extraordinary that the Government has pursued the controversial Legacy Bill despite the fact that it is opposed by virtually everyone in Northern Ireland and the Republic — and warned it could create “bad blood” between London and Dublin.

After a lengthy battle between the Commons and Lords, the Bill is expected to become law soon, and Mr Ahern warned that, totally aside from generating such negativity in Northern Ireland, he considers the bill to be essentially unnecessary.

The architect of the Good Friday Agreement Ahern said co-operation and co-ordination between the Irish and British governments was never more important. “The risk is that, you know, it leads to a lot of bad blood,” he said.

“There is a lot of good co-operation in a lot of areas… it will go into the life of the new government and [Labour leader] Keir Starmer has said that if he is elected he will drop the bill or repeal it.

“He said he would appeal the bill, take it off the statute books.”

Both London and Dublin are already at loggerheads over the decision by the Conservative Government to press ahead with the legislation.

Last week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he will make a decision in the coming weeks on whether to launch a legal challenge against the Bill in the European Court on Human Rights.

Mr Ahern said: “They go into an inter-state argument… if they have to do it, if the legal advice is that they have to do it, but I find it extraordinary that the British Government is pursuing this.

“I really do — I just think it is totally unnecessary. It is rubbing everybody wrong — I have talked to almost every politician in the north, there is nobody in favour of this.

“They just keep pressing and pressing it on without allowing, it may not be the only reason that they are trying to handle it — they may want to do it for the best. But they are allowing that to be the perception, to be the prominent perception whether it is wrong or right.”

He added: “It is very unfortunate — I really did think they would drop it.”

Mr Ahern said he also believed it was now time for the DUP to accept measures to allow power-sharing institutions to be resumed in Northern Ireland. The party is boycotting Stormont due to the post-Brexit arrangements in the Windsor Framework that unionists claim has created a trade barrier between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“They are waiting for Rishi Sunak to come back with some amendments. If those amendments are then impossible for them, if it means those amendments mean he then has to go back to the 27 [EU member states] and start renegotiating them, he is not going to do that — he is not going to be able to do that,” Mr Ahern said.

“I think they need to wrap it up. In fairness, I think everybody has given a lot of time — and Sinn Féin have given a lot of time for Jeffrey (Donaldson) to get his ducks in a row.

“He said at the time of the Good Friday Agreement, that the anniversary was not the appropriate time — then he said the election was coming up in the north and that was not the appropriate time, then he said it was the marching season and that was not the appropriate time.

“Now we are gone through the summer and we are still sitting around — so it is very damaging for Northern Ireland that they do not have the institutions up.

“Really, really they should reflect on the position. It is not desirable — for this to drift on where a group of good civil servants, they are doing their very best, they are running Northern Ireland.”

Mr Ahern added: “If it is not sorted now it could run into the life of the next British Government. It could run into 2025 and it is really, really undesirable. They need to crack it.

“I honestly think — without mentioning any names — I think people are ready to move on.”